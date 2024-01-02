Who was Marc Webley? Lottery winner Jane Park speaks out after ex-boyfriend shot dead in Edinburgh pub on New Year's Eve

Marc Webley was one of the world's youngest lottery winners, Jane Park's former boyfriend. He was once in a relationship with the EuroMillions winner and had a criminal history as well. He was reportedly shot dead on December 31, 2023, inside a pub and the motive behind the incident remains unknown.

An investigation into the same is currently underway and officials have reported that the fatal shooting appears to have been a "targeted incident," as per Shropshire Star.

Jane recently paid tribute to Marc on January 1, 2024, through social media. As per the New York Post, she shared a statement on her Instagram story and revealed that she spoke to Webley a day before his death.

"I can’t believe I’m writing this. We spoke yesterday. If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be OK I would give anything to do it, Marc. The months we spent together, you taught me some valuable things in life and I’ll never ever forget you. I am absolutely devastated," she said.

The Independent reported that another man was also injured and hospitalized after the incident. While the individual's identity has not been disclosed, the Scotland Police Department stated that the man was around 39 years old.

Marc Webley was imprisoned for his alleged involvement in a 2005 shooting incident

Marc Webley was reportedly shot inside an Edinburgh-based pub, Anchor Inn last week and he was 38 years old at the time of his death. The incident allegedly took place at around 11:50 pm and Webley reportedly had weapons with him at the time as he feared being attacked, as per Daily Star.

Scottish police also announced road closures after the shooting. According to The Sun, Webley's death was possibly a result of his dispute with other criminals.

Reports about Marc Webley and Jane Park's relationship first surfaced online when the latter shared a picture with him in November last year. Park continued to post pictures of the duo together and they reportedly separated the following month without making any official announcement, as per The Sun.

As per the publication, Marc Webley was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2005 on charges that emerged after he reportedly shot a man named Peter Simpson from a rival gang involved in the drugs business. Although he was later released, he was sentenced again to six months in jail after he threatened a man inside a garage.

Marc Webley was allegedly involved in another legal issue when charges of attempted murder were imposed on him after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into another car with two passengers inside. However, the charges were dropped last year when one of the passengers could not identify him.

Jane Park won EuroMillions at a very young age

Jane emerged as the winner of EuroMillions in 2013 and was 17 years old at the time. As per the New York Post, she won £1 million, and in an interview with Sunday People in 2017, Jane expressed her disappointment regarding the age limit set by the organizers to win EuroMillions, which was 16.

She was additionally unhappy about winning and was reportedly provided a financial adviser by the organizer of EuroMillions, Camelot, to manage her spending.

"I've read about other lottery winners who've just blown it all and I can totally see how it can be done. I was stuck in front of a financial adviser who was using words like investment bonds. I had no clue what they meant," she said.

Jane was reportedly working as an admin temp and later purchased two properties after winning EuroMillions.