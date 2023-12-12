Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the headlines again after a letter on behalf of Queen Elizabeth revealed that she wanted the duo to be protected by security after they stepped down as royals back in 2020. People magazine revealed that the letter was written by Sir Edward Young, who served as the private secretary for the late queen.

The Duke of Sussex is currеntly involvеd in a lеgal battlе with thе Mail on Sunday, which is linkеd to an articlе about his sеcurity arrangеmеnts in thе UK. It was publishеd in 2022. Thе lеttеr was prеsеntеd as еvidеncе during a rеcеnt court hеaring in London.

The letter emphasized the need for Harry and Meghan to have security, adding that their safety is important to the royal family. It further stated:

"Given the duke's public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess's own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security."

According to OK magazine, the Duke of Sussex has frequently spoken about needing more protection when visiting the UK. He also revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he was concerned for his family members when an anonymous source revealed that he was residing in Canada.

Harry and Meghan have not commented anything on the letter until now. However, netizens shared their reactions on different platforms, including Reddit where people showed their support for the Sussexes and criticized King Charles for not being a good father.

Prince Harry receives support after Queen Elizabeth's letter details are revealed

Queen Elizabeth's secret letter was presented during the ongoing trial related to Prince Harry's lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. The letter has raised questions regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security and netizens expressed the same on multiple social media platforms and discussion websites like Reddit.

A majority of people targeted King Charles for not being a responsible father, and others believed that the Sussexes always spoke the truth. Here are a few reactions that were shared on a Reddit thread of r/Fauxmoi:

As mentioned earlier, Prince Harry has discussed his need for security publicly. He also did so in his controversial autobiography, Spare. According to The Telegraph, Harry requested security from the royal family, but his requests reportedly remained unfulfilled.

Although they were offered a security arrangement in Canada, it was removed in after a short period. People magazine stated that Harry has challenged the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) to remove his security in 2020 after stepping down as a royal.

Whilе the Duke of Sussex was absеnt during thе hеaring, a statеmеnt was rеad on his bеhalf which said that hе wantеd his childrеn to "fееl at homе".

"That cannot happеn if thеrе is no possibility to kееp thеm safе whеn thеy arе on UK soil. I can't put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I'm reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."

The latest updates on the Duke of Sussex's libel case state that it has been allowed to go to trial by Justice Matthew Nicklin. LBC reported that the next hearing is scheduled to be held on December 12, 2023.