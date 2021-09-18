Petition to remove Trisha Paytas from all social media receives more than 100,000 signatures

Trisha Paytas recently uploaded a video on YouTube titled “addressing everything,” where they (the star identifies as non-binary) spoke about their alleged s**ual a**ault and how their now “online enemy”, Ethan Klein, is responsible for unleashing a “hate mob” against them.

Unsurprisingly, the video did not fetch them any support, and a petition was launched to remove them from several social media platforms.

The petition was created after Trisha Paytas got themselves embroiled in several severe matters, including:

Lying about their alleged molestation

Their fiance being accused of r*pe and cheating

Paytas’ endless feud with former Frenemies co-host Ethan Klein.

Their appearance on the Mum’s Basement podcast hosted by Keemstar and Faze Banks did not help either.

Petition to de-platform Trisha Paytas reaches over 100,000 signatures

Mad Person addressed the petition to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and TikTok. The Change.org petition claims that Trisha Paytas must be banned from social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and OnlyFans.

It reads:

“This woman spouts racist, homophobic, and all-around disgusting things that if anyone else said it, they would be ridiculed and targeted. Her YouTube career has been a joke.”

The petition also addressed their up-and-running YouTube channel, Blndsundoll4mj. It reads that Trisha Paytas often promotes sex on their channel to her underage viewers.

Paytas has also been the cause of unnecessary drama arising online as they relentlessly diss influencers and those in the public eye.

It also read:

“She has made several videos in which her mental state has shown if you go to YouTube and search up her breakdowns you will find a lot of them you can see her glassy eyes and tell she is high as a kite.”

As the petition listed out that the 33-year-old often inappropriately portrays themselves online, it demanded that if they are to post content on any social media platform, “they need to keep themselves covered.”

The petition also read that Trisha Paytas has scammed their fans on multiple occasions and promotes inc*st to their young audience.

They have also used their alleged suicide attempt to gain views on their YouTube channel, and Paytas also “glamorizes manipulative relationships and domestic violence”.

The petition listed several hazardous instances that could be harmful to their young audience. It also shed light on Trisha Paytas’ dedicated fanbase, who go to lengths to defend her.

The petition ended with:

“This woman needs to be off YouTube and stop her promotion of hate on the internet to impressionable young adults and children.”

It also threatened YouTube, saying the petitioners would file a lawsuit against the company if they continued to provide Trisha Paytas with a platform.

As a change.org petition against Trisha Paytas has been raised, one against her fiance, Moses Hacmon, has also come up. People are fighting for him to be de-platformed from social media as well.

