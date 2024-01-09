Emmerdale next week spoiler: Will Kim make peace with Lydia?

In the exciting world of Emmerdale, things are getting interesting as Kim Tate, played by the talented Claire King, tries to make amends with Lydia Dingle. A sneak peek at next week's episode, according to Digital Spy, shows Kim's clever plan to reconcile with Lydia by giving her a big basket of delicious food.

As Kim tries to mend a broken friendship, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of suspense, emotions, and surprising twists, all set against the aftermath of Craig Reed's tragic death.

Emmerdale knows how to tell a good story, especially with Zak Dingle still hanging around. The previous episode was packed with surprises, laughs, and emotional moments, and the show's spoiler for next week is sure to make a lasting impression on its loyal fans.

In the upcoming episode of Emmerdale, Kim Tate (played by Claire King) decides to make amends with Lydia Dingle (played by Karen Blick) and fix their broken friendship. After the whole drama with Craig Reed's death, Kim realizes the mess she has landed herself in, and wants to patch things up with Lydia.

In the next episode on January 8, Kim Tate tries to patch things up with Lydia in a different way. Taking a cue from Will's advice, Kim gives Lydia a food basket as a way to make peace. Knowing Lydia might not be into fancy presents, Kim wants her to know she's sorry.

Kim wants Lydia to know that she is sorry about what happened (Image via ITV)

Their friendship was damaged when Lydia found out that Kim was involved in the whole incident with Craig Reed. She never told Lydia that she was the one who rode the horse that caused Craig's downfall. This new information put a lot of strain on their bond.

While trying to make things right, tensions start to rise as Kim just wants to get into Lydia's house and fix things. They end up having a little argument in the kitchen, with Lydia refusing the fancy food and things getting messy. But Kim is determined and says she's not leaving until Lydia is ready to talk.

Spoiler alert: Zak Dingle's lasting impact on Emmerdale's plot development

Even though actor Steve Halliwell, who played Zak Dingle, sadly passed away in December 2023, Zak's character still has a big impact on what's happening in Emmerdale.

While he's supposed to be in Scotland, his family still thinks about him a lot. When Belle Dingle gets engaged, Zak's heartfelt blessing shows how much he influenced the show for almost 30 years.

In the middle of all the chaos, something unexpected happens - Lydia catches Kim using what she thought was a cleaning cloth, but it turns out to be Zak Dingle's old underwear. This revelation somehow makes Lydia burst into laughter, totally breaking the tension.

Kim and Lydia's journey to reconciliation on Emmerdale

Lydia and Kim are likely to patch their friendship up (Image via ITV)

In the next episode of Emmerdale, things might finally start looking up for Kim Tate and Lydia. Fans will see Lydia burst into laughter out of nowhere when she sees Zak's ancient undies, which could mean their friendship is on the mend, as mentioned before.

It's still unclear if Kim and Lydia can fix their relationship, but Zak Dingle's influence is a big factor in helping them make up. Emmerdale fans can expect a mix of drama and laughs as they watch Kim and Lydia try to become friends again.

Those interested can watch the latest drama on ITV, ITVX, BritBox Amazon Channel, Sky Go, STV Player, Tubi TV, Prime Video, and TVNZ+. One can also buy episodes on Apple TV and Amazon Video.