Steve Halliwell dies aged 77: Cause of death, health, and family explored 

Steve Halliwell, the actor who played Zak Dingle in the popular ITV soap opera Emmerdale, has passed away at the age of 77. Halliwell had been a part of the show since his debut in October 1994, portraying the beloved patriarch of the Dingle family.

His character, who was easily recognizable by his signature ensemble consisting of a cap, wellies, and wax jacket, played a significant role in numerous captivating storylines on the show. Steve Halliwell’s family released the news of his demise, saying he passed away with close kin around.

Colleagues from Emmerdale gave tributes to him for his great contributions, which were both on and off the screen, and ITV and others in the industry also sent condolences.

How did Steve Halliwell die?

Although Steve's cause of death has not been officially disclosed, it was reported that he died due to illness. The family stated that he died with people close to him, pointing to him as a great father and grandfather. They further thanked the personnel of St. James Hospital and Wheatfield Hospice staff for attending to him during the last days of his life.

It's worth noting that although there is no information about his health before he passed away, Halliwell had previously taken a break from Emmerdale in 2018 due to undergoing heart surgery and having a pacemaker implanted.

The fact that the exact cause of death has not been confirmed and the emphasis on his passing surrounded by family suggests that both the family and ITV have chosen to keep specific health details confidential.

Instead, the focus has been on celebrating his life his contributions to the entertainment industry, and how important he was to his family. However, Steve Halliwell was sick and was nursed with medical care during the last days of his life.

How did Steve Halliwell's family react to his death?

The news of Steve Halliwell's passing at the age of 77 has brought sadness to both his family and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

A sincere outpour of love and appreciation for Halliwell's existence rippled through the entire family. They highlighted Halliwell's role as their endless source of laughter and joy, calling him the "most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for."

Lisa Riley, a former co-actress of Halliwell who portrayed Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, posted on Instagram, saying that Halliwell had been laughing all his life and was now at peace. In her point of view, he was adorable, loved, respected, and a legend in her eyes, given all of the memories and stories that they shared.

Additionally, Hayley Tamaddon and Adam Thomas, Halliwell's former co-stars, are also reminiscent of their feelings of grief and shared memories. Tamaddon recalled him as a great man with whom she had many laughs, and Thomas felt shocked and saddened, addressing him as a lovely man.

Amelia Flanagan, who plays Marlon’s daughter April in Emmerdale, has praised Halliwell for his advice and storytelling, indicating the impact he had on younger members of the cast.

John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, paid tribute to Halliwell, describing him as a much-loved friend and colleague and highlighting his significance both on and off the screen. Whiston referred to Halliwell as "the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch" and "the undoubted father of the show."

Why did Steve Halliwell leave Emmerdale?

In 2003, Halliwell had to leave Emmerdale for some personal reasons, though afterward, he admitted that this was partially connected to his struggle with alcohol addiction. He spent a few weeks in a rehab center for his alcoholism.

Halliwell was never shy in talking about his experiences, and he always openly discussed his depressive diagnosis and further admitted to drinking, which aggravated and compelled him to seek treatment.

Back in September 2018, Halliwell had to go on a break from Emmerdale for five months due to health issues. He later revealed that the reason behind his absence was heart surgery and the placement of a pacemaker.

Halliwell had been dealing with heart problems for quite some time. The surgery turned out to be a life-saving measure. Following the operation, he mentioned feeling "amazing." He further expressed his gratitude towards the show for their care and support during that period.

Steve Halliwell’s journey was not merely restricted to Emmerdale. Prior to his success on the soap opera, he endured considerable hardships, including being imprisoned for rough sleeping in a UK civil service office. He spoke candidly about these experiences in his memoir If The Cap Fits: My Rocky Road to Emmerdale, where he talked about being so hungry and very thin before being cast as Zak Dingle in 1994.

Halliwell's portrayal of Zak Dingle from 1994 until his demise in 2023, stands as a testament of his great strength as an actor. Despite the hurdles that came his way, he is regarded as one of the most loved figures on the show among its viewers.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Steve Halliwell in such difficult times.