Who is Miss World America Shree Saini? Miss World 2021 aspirant has a pacemaker since 12

Shree Saini made history as the first Indian-American woman to win Miss World America. She was crowned in Los Angeles in the latest installment of the competition and is now eyeing the prestigious Miss World beauty pageant set to be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021.

Despite many challenges in her life, including a debilitating incident that gave her severe burns and forced her to get a pacemaker, she has exhibited stellar performances at all events.

Shree Saini has already won other beauty pageants including Miss World America Washington and MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador. She is also a heart health advocate. Many expect her to come victorious in the 70th annual Miss World and hence many eyes will be locked on this ethnic beauty.

Who is Shree Saini, America's representative at the 70th anniversary of Miss World?

Shree Saini is an Indian-American model who is the present Miss World America 2021. She was born in Ludhiana, Punjab and is a woman of many talents.

After an array of beauty pageants and achievements, the 25 year old Shree Saini is set to take on the world in one of the most prestigious competitions in the world in Puerto Rico tonight.

Shree Saini is not only known for her bold and beautiful modeling career, but she is also a doctor by profession and her work for the less fortunate has been recognized by UNICEF. Saini looks to represent not only a nation, but an idea of inclusiveness in America and all people of color in the country.

Shree wrote on her website: "I'm now your first American of Indian origin and the first Asian to become Miss World America. Because of the historicness of my crowning, I believe this is a collective win. It's not just my win. It's a win for our inclusive "America," it's a win for our diverse America, for every race, for everyone. I am honored to represent that inclusivity that America has."

More about Saini's love for dance and the devastating accident she had been in when she was young

Shree Saini is a trained dancer and continued dancing even after she was advised not to do so, after a near-fatal car accident she had when she was 12 years old.

As is evident by Saini's achievements, even a car accident that gave severe burns to her face and forced her to get a pacemaker, could not stop her from going after everything that life has to offer.

Her fight with her adversities has made her stand out amongst her peers, a factor that makes her one of the prime candidates for the crown of the upcoming Miss World competition.

Her fascinating journey and her expected performance in the Miss World Pageant are sure to bring forth a lot of deserved attention to her.

