General Hospital fame Chad Duell to star in world premiere of Yum Yum at Annapolis

Chad Duell, best known for playing Michael Corinthos on General Hospital, will star in the world premiere of Yum Yum at Annapolis. Stoneypoint Entertainment shared the news on March 3, 2025, on Instagram, revealing that Duell will act alongside Zach Mendez in the Bruce Reisman play.

Duell first appeared as Michael Corinthos in 2010, replacing Drew Garrett. After nearly 15 years in the role, he left the show in January 2025, as Michael went to Germany for special treatment. During his time on General Hospital, Duell earned several Emmy nominations and gained popularity among the fans.

Details about Chad Duell's appearance in Yum Yum at Annapolis

Even though Chad Duell’s General Hospital character is off-screen recovering in Germany, the actor is jumping into an exciting new project. In Yum Yum, Duell will play Eddie, a young sailor hired to help rebuild the porch of playwright Eugene O'Neill’s home, the place where Long Day’s Journey Into Night was written.

Directed by Bruce Reisman, the play explores the unexpected friendship that grows between the two men in 1939, mixing humor, heartfelt moments, and emotions.

The show will be intense, with Duell and co-star Zach Mendez performing for 90 minutes straight without a break. Rehearsals are scheduled to start next week with a table read, leading up to a public, fully costumed concert reading at the El Portal Theater in North Hollywood this April. After that, the play will go to Annapolis and then to New York City for its Off-Off Broadway debut.

Duell’s GH co-star Cameron Mathison (Drew) cheered him on with applause emojis, along with fans, thrilled to see Duell take on a new acting challenge. The actor himself recently shared his excitement on social media, giving followers a glimpse of this new chapter in his career.

A glance at General Hospital fame Chad Duell’s personal and professional journey

Chad Duell’s journey to success started in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he played football and acted in school plays. He left high school early to follow his dream of becoming an actor. After small roles on Disney shows like The Suite Life on Deck and Wizards of Waverly Place, he landed his big break on General Hospital as Michael Corinthos, a role that earned him an Emmy Award in 2015.

Outside of soap operas, Duell appeared in the primetime series The Bay and is now trying theater with the world premiere of Yum Yum at Annapolis. Apart from his professional achievements, he’s had two public relationships and welcomed his son, Dawson, with partner Luana Lucci in September 2023.

Fans of General Hospital can catch up with the previous storylines of Michael Corinthos on Hulu.

