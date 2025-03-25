General Hospital’s latest episode takes a bold turn as Josslyn’s secret is revealed and Carly faces a major decision about Brennan

It’s shaping up to be a packed episode on General Hospital as some big turning points land all at once. Carly’s back on her feet after a scary incident that sent her to the hospital, and the first thing she’ll do is check in with Jack Brennan.

Ad

That decision alone says a lot, especially considering what Jason warned her about. He made it clear that if Brennan was ever the reason she got hurt again, he’d handle it himself. But Carly doesn’t seem ready to walk away just yet.

Meanwhile, Josslyn’s keeping something hidden over at her WSB training facility. She has been having some trouble with one ankle for a couple of days now but hasn’t said a word. That silence won’t last much longer.

Ad

Trending

Vaughn spots it and calls her out, which puts Josslyn in a tough spot. She’s been pushing through the pain because she wants to prove she can handle the pressure. Now, she might be forced to admit she’s been holding back the truth.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for General Hospital.

Carly and Brennan put everything on the table

Ad

Carly and Brennan will finally sit down and talk about what’s next. After what happened to her, Brennan probably expects Carly to call things off. She tells him she needs to speak first and that whatever she says could shift their whole relationship. Jason’s warning rattles her, but she still wants answers.

This moment could go either way. Carly might still see something in Brennan and push to keep their connection alive. Or Brennan might take a step back, thinking it’s better for her if he’s not around.

Ad

Either way, both know their choices carry weight. Carly’s brush with danger already changed things. What happens next depends on whether they’re ready to deal with what comes with staying together.

Josslyn’s secret comes to light on General Hospital

Ad

Over at the WSB, Vaughn figures out that Josslyn has been hiding an injury. She’s been trying to tough it out, but that won’t fly with someone whose job is to watch for signs of weakness. Vaughn confronts her about the ankle issue, and she has to decide whether to admit she’s been struggling or keep trying to fake it.

Josslyn’s been trying to prove she belongs there, and letting something like this slow her down wasn’t part of the plan. But now that the secret’s out, she might have to hit pause whether she wants to or not. Vaughn may see it as a test of how serious she is about the job, not just physically, but in how she handles setbacks.

Ad

Brook Lynn keeps Lois’s departure quiet on General Hospital

While all of that’s going on, Tracy is on the hunt for answers. Lois is gone, and nobody seems to know why. She hasn’t been at Deception or the mansion. When Tracy asks Brook Lynn what’s going on, she finds out Lois went back to Bensonhurst. But that only leads to more questions.

Ad

Ad

Brook Lynn doesn’t want to share the real reason for Lois’s sudden exit. The truth involves some unresolved situation about a baby Brook Lynn had in high school, and that topic is still hard to talk about. She tries to keep it together, but Tracy isn’t letting it go. Add to that Lulu’s decision to quit her job, and the whole Deception crew is in for some shakeups.

Ad

Ava, Portia, and money trouble on General Hospital

Ava’s still looking for cash, and this week, she’ll try Lucas. She hints at some money he might have access to, maybe something Julian left behind, but he shuts her down fast. He says he wouldn’t touch that money for anything, which leaves Ava stuck again.

At the hospital, Elizabeth will try to get answers from Ric about Portia. She’s concerned, but Ric tells her he can’t say anything because of attorney-client privilege. That just makes her more suspicious. Meanwhile, Kristina tells Sonny it might be the right time to make a move, possibly one that involves Ava’s current mess.

Ad

Things are shifting fast across Port Charles. Carly and Brennan might decide to hold onto each other or walk away. Josslyn will have to deal with her injury head-on. And Tracy’s not done asking about Lois. Everyone’s got something to hide — but not for much longer on General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback