General Hospital spoilers for the next week from June 24 to 28, 2024

In General Hospital last week, Finn was struggling with his drinking problem, and Elizabeth ended up confiding in Portia about it. Fans also saw how Jason found out about Anna's secret communication with Brennan. He's now out to get Valentin.

Carly and Sam had some beef about Jason's loyalty, and Scott decided to help out Heather. The drama keeps going on this week. Coming up on General Hospital, Tracy tells Finn to get help with his drinking or else. Chase and Brook Lynn are looking for legal advice to keep Violet safe, and Carly is about to make a move.

Molly and TJ have a deep chat, and Ava hears some surprising information. The week ends with Carly and Jason arguing, Sonny and Natalia getting closer, Ava talking to Laura, and Brook Lynn and Chase making a big choice. Blaze also has hard-hitting questions for Kristina.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 24 to June 28, 2024

Monday, June 24, 2024: Tracy issues ultimatums

Tracy is always serious about getting things done, and this week she's not holding back with some big ultimatums. At the same time, Alexis gives Chase and Brook Lynn some tough love, leading them to consider getting some legal help. The lawyer they talk to could bring a different viewpoint, but will it be what they're looking for?

Carly is ready to make a big move that could have major consequences. Amid their challenges, Molly and T.J. decide it's time to have a heart-to-heart about their relationship and where it's headed. Meanwhile, Ava ends up in a heated argument with someone, forcing her to deal with some unexpected criticism.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024: Sam and Jason's tense talk

Sam has told Jason to back off from their son, Danny, but the chat between Elizabeth and Jason might change things. Carly and Brennan reconnect, and something big could come out of it on General Hospital.

Anna finds something that makes her feel conflicted; Valentin's proposal causes more drama; and Finn encounters another obstacle in his recovery journey. This day is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and surprises in Port Charles.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Trina delivers bad news

Trina's in a tough spot, having to break some bad news, which shocks everyone on General Hospital. Ava is now mad and about to let someone have it. Mac and Cody hanging out together brings out some secrets that could change things between them.

Alexis drops a bombshell that could change things up, leaving Gio a little taken aback. To top it all off, the big boss at General Hospital, aka Frank Valetini, teased a possible comeback during the Emmys. Fingers crossed for a fan-favorite character making a grand return on this day.

Thursday, June 27, 2024: Chase supports Finn

Chase is there for Finn when he needs him, showing how close they are. Meanwhile, Sam starts to have some thoughts about Jason and Danny getting closer, causing some tension in her talks with Dante about their household issues.

The relationships between these General Hospital characters are pretty complicated, with everyone dealing with their issues and relationships. The events of the day show how important family and support are, even when things get tough.

Friday, June 28, 2024: Jason and Carly clash

Jason and Carly are suddenly at odds with each other, causing a big rift in their friendship. It's unclear what's causing the conflict, but it could have some serious fallout. On the other hand, Sonny and Natalia are getting closer, making people wonder about where their relationship is headed.

Blaze puts Kristina in a bind, ramping up the drama. Laura is in Ava's sights as she hunts for her, leading to a potential showdown at General Hospital. And finally, Brook Lynn and Chase make a big choice that could have serious consequences, forcing them to deal with the aftermath.

Watch General Hospital on ABC in the US, or stream it on platforms like Hulu, YouTube TV, and the ABC app.