General Hospital spoilers: Valentin faces a kill order while Jason and Anna race to save Charlotte

Suspense and action-oriented story arcs dominate General Hospital in the second week of March 2025. The mission to rescue Charlotte is underway, and Valentin is ready to relinquish his paternal claims on the teenager. On the other hand, the Quartermine family is at loggerheads, with Tracy and Drew ready to clash once again and Chase and Dante facing their family woes.

The previous week of General Hospital saw Rocco receiving the whereabouts of Charlotte when the girl messaged her brother. Armed with this information via Danny, Jason and Anna left for South America to bring her back to town. Brennan received information on Charlotte at the same time.

Elsewhere, Lulu discovered Brook Lynn's secret after breaking into Martin's suite, and confronted her. Moreover, Drew played dirty by blackmailing Portia to get to Curtis, while Brad's sneaky moves led to his breakup with Lucas, related to the same story arc.

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running ABC daily soaps, presenting the lives of people connected to the titular medical institution in the fictional Port Charles township.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Valentin decides to make his next move

Valentin Cassadine left Port Charles a few months ago with his daughter, Charlotte, and went underground, thanks to the assistance from his then-romantic interest, Anna Devane. WSB and its chief, Jack Brennan, continued their search for him.

After Lulu Spencer woke up from her four-year-long coma, she wanted to get her daughter, Charlotte, back and asked her former husband, Dante Falconeri's help. As the duo followed a lead to Charlotte and Valentin's whereabouts, it resulted in a crossfire endangering the teenager's life.

As such, when Charlotte's message to Rocco revealed her recent location, Jason Morgan and Anna Devane decided to get the girl back without involving Lulu again. However, WSB has issued a kill-at-sight order for Valentin, while Brennan has moved his team secretly.

In such a situation, Valentin will likely go AWOL again. However, he will try to send Charlotte back to Port Charles for her safety. General Hospital spoilers suggest Valentin will bid goodbye to his tearful daughter, assuring her that she will be better off in her hometown with her mother.

Valentin was likely behind Charlotte's message luring Anna and Jason to Buenos Aires. He possibly planned this to hand over Charlotte to the PCPD safely and disappear again before WSB could kill him.

General Hospital: Anna and Jason sense the urgency of their mission

As mentioned before, Jason Morgan and Anna Devane arrive at Buenos Aires to rescue Charlotte after learning about her location from her message to Rocco. They aim to get the teenager away from Valentin and bring her back to Port Charles. However, since Brennan knows about her location too, WSB is likely to lay in wait to get Valentin.

On one hand, Anna will realize that WSB's involvement will lead to crossfires again that may hurt Charlotte. On the other hand, Anna feels the leads are too easy for them to unravel. She may worry that they are stepping into a trap and will likely ask her mission partner, Jason Morgan, to look into this.

If Valentin perceives WSB's presence and the kill order issued, he may go underground before Charlotte is handed over to Anna. In such a situation, Anna may need Jack Brennan's help to rescue the teenager.

Stay tuned to find out whether Anna and Jason manage to save Charlotte and what happens to Valentin on General Hospital every weekday.

