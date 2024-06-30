General Hospital: Twins Riley and Miley Plonski debut as Bailey Jones

General Hospital announced the return of beloved character Bailey Jones, and on the episode aired on June 19, 2024, the character made her comeback on the show. The adorable toddler Bailey is now played by the twins Riley and Miley Plonski on the show.

After not being on screen for a year, the show released a casting announcement for the character and the twins joined the team. Maxie Jones' daughter is all set to be on screen again and the audience will be seeing Bailey's character much more now.

Disclaimer: This post contains spoilers for General Hospital.

Who has played the role of Bailey Jones on General Hospital?

The Prinzo-Berendt twins as Bailey on General Hospital (via ABC)

The role of Bailey Jones as an infant on General Hospital was played by the twins Capri and Teddy in May and early June 2021. From June 3, the role switched to Harper and Scarlett Bloom, the infants who played the character on the soap till September 2021.

From December of 2021 to February 2022, Bailey's role was given to London and Jett Prinzo-Berendt. After that, she was played by two twin boys: Lincoln and Teddy Sykes from February 16, 2022, to April of the same year.

After not featuring on screen for more than a year, the character of Bailey Jones is finally back with Riley and Miley Plonski. Notably, the role has always been given to twin actors who play Bailey interchangeably.

Hopefully, with Maxie's daughter a little more grown up, we shall get to see more of Bailey's involvement in the story.

What is Bailey Jones' story on General Hospital?

A still of baby Bailey from the show (via ABC)

Bailey was introduced on the show as 'Louise', born to Maxie Hopkins in 2021 in a park at the side of the road after she escaped from a fake nurse. After a confusing scuffle with Austin and Marie, Maxie manages to call Brook Lynn and have her take the baby to safety. At the hospital, Austin asks Maxie where the baby is but the latter spins a tale of kidnapping to protect her child.

Brook Lynn takes care of 'Louise', and eventually brings her to the hospital so Maxie gets a peek at her daughter. Brook introduces the child to Valentin as Bailey Lois Quartermaine, claiming him as her father. Valentin and Brook Lyn take Bailey to the Quartermaine mansion, where even Olivia pampers her supposed step-daughter.

Brook Lyn later joins a magazine campaign that also includes Maxie. This allows Maxie to sneak away to Brook and meet her daughter. However, Valentin later learns that Bailey isn't his daughter and confronts Brook Lynn. In a short time, Chase, Victor, Valentin, and Austin also learn the full truth about Bailey.

Finally, after much confusion and a full rescue operation, Bailey is placed into the rightful custody of her mother Maxie.

Audiences can watch more of Bailey Jones and the Plonski twins on General Hospital, airing on ABC on weekdays.