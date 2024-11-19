“He is going to be a troublemaker.” Days of Our Lives fans unhappy with Leo’s love interest on the show

Days of Our Lives fans have expressed their frustration over the recent developments in Leo Stark's storyline from the November 18, 2024 episode.

While Leo has always been a character surrounded by controversy and mischief, his romantic entanglements are taking a turn that leaves the fans questioning his future actions.

Leo's relationships have never been easy, and when Javi shows up, many audience members are fearful that this pairing will lead to more chaos and drama in Salem.

The inclusion of the loose-spirited Javi, who appears to be indulging Leo's wilder tendencies, has the online community split between pro-pairing and those anticipating all the drama that could unfold.

Many fans expressed their disappointment on the official Facebook page of DOOL. Here is the post that stirred up a discussion:

"Do not like Javi. He is going to be a trouble maker." said one fan on Facebook

Some fans voiced their opinions about not liking Javi as Leo's love interest.

A few fans were concerned about Leo's safety and mentioned that they didn't trust Javi.

What’s the real motive behind Javi’s relationship with Leo on Days of Our Lives?

Fans have been speculating about Javi’s true intentions since his introduction to the show. Initially, his charm and connection with Leo seemed genuine, but there are hints that Javi may not be the perfect match for Leo after all.

His complaints about his cousin Gabi paying him a low wage and his desire to stay close to Leo raise concerns about his motives. Could Javi be using Leo to get ahead in the world of Body and Soul, or is he truly falling for him?

The power dynamics in this relationship are tricky. While Leo has always been the one in control of past romantic entanglements, Javi’s presence shakes things up. Is Javi simply enjoying the attention from Leo, or does he have a more sinister plan in mind?

Will Leo’s latest romance lead to more chaos in Salem?

Leo’s relationships have always been fraught with chaos, and his connection with Javi seems to be no exception. Fans are already predicting that this romance will lead to trouble in Salem, with many fearing that Javi may become a major antagonist in Leo’s already volatile storyline.

Whether it’s stirring up jealousy with other characters or inciting Leo to make rash decisions, this pairing is expected to bring even more drama to an already tense environment.

Leo’s actions often have far-reaching consequences, and fans are concerned that his relationship with Javi will escalate quickly into another scandal. The stakes are high, and with Leo’s unpredictable nature, viewers are bracing for more trouble to follow.

It’s unclear whether Javi will be a supportive partner or the next catalyst for Leo’s turmoil, but one thing is for certain: Leo’s romantic choices are rarely without consequence, and his relationship with Javi could lead to disastrous results.

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock every weekday.

