Hollyoaks spoilers for the next week from May 6 to 10

The upcoming episodes of Hollyoaks are slated to release on Channel 4 from May 6 to 10. Viewers can look forward to a week full of drama, surprises, and emotions as Cindy and Dave's wedding day approaches.

While Cindy faces heartbreak over a mix-up at the wedding venue, Marie stumbles upon a troubling secret that could shake her family to the core.

The villagers of Hollyoaks are confronted with challenges that test their strength and bonds. Ste Hay supports his son Lucas through a tough time, depicting the power of family and kindness.

Hollyoaks Spoilers for the episodes scheduled from May 6 to 10

May 6: Cindy's crushing disappointment & Lizzie's intervention

Cindy and Dave's dream wedding faces its first hurdle when they discover a critical booking error – the wedding venue has been mistakenly booked for the wrong year. This blunder leaves the couple scrambling for solutions.

In light of the venue disaster, Lizzie steps in with an alternative plan. However, her solution dredges up painful memories for Cindy, leading to tension and unresolved emotions that threaten the festive spirit.

May 7: Arlo's secret call & Marie's disturbing discovery

The wedding celebration takes a dark turn when illicit substances lead to a tragic incident. This event not only casts a shadow over Cindy and Dave's special day, but also brings to light the dangers of substance abuse within the community.

Marie finds out that Abe lied about the whereabouts of the former's son Arlo. She discovers this betrayal through videos on Arlo's laptop. This leads to a serious trust issue in their relationship, challenging Marie's ability to forgive Abe.

May 8: Ste's promise to Lucas & Freddie's discovery

Ste Hay finds himself in a vulnerable position as he supports his son, Lucas, through personal challenges related to his sexuality. In the same episode, Freddie finds Fraser's secret money, and this causes unexpected trouble, especially with Warren. Finding the money starts a fight for control that upsets the balance in Hollyoaks.

May 9: Cindy and Dave's ill-fated wedding

Arlo's story unfolds as he receives secretive calls, plotting schemes that remain hidden from the other characters, including Marie during the planning of his birthday celebrations.

In the same episode after Carter's arrest, Freya moves to foster care, facing a tough time. Online bullying, based on a false accusation of homophobia, adds to her struggles during this sensitive period.

May 10: Dave confronts Lizzie & Arlo’s birthday

Dave has a big argument with Lizzie about a child they once had together, causing trouble between the duo. This happens during Cindy's wedding, making it a day full of problems. They have to deal with the fallout from choices they made a long time ago, making everything more complicated and emotional.

Also, Arlo's birthday reveals shocks and hidden truths, making the relationships in Hollyoaks even more complex.

Viewers can catch all the drama and excitement next week on Hollyoaks, airing on Channel 4, airing weeknights at 6:30 pm.