This week on Hollyoaks, fans are set for an emotional rollercoaster with thrilling revelations, strained relationships and unexpected twists that promise to keep viewers hooked. From April 29 to May 3, the lives of beloved characters in the village will experience substantial changes.

The dramatic unfolding of events includes startling confrontations, deep secrets being exposed and significant shifts in personal alliances. Amid the festive backdrop of the Pride celebrations, the tension rises to new heights with a near-tragedy and a pivotal rescue that affects many.

Let’s dive into the 15 major spoilers, which promise a week full of drama and surprises in Hollyoaks:

Hollyoaks spoilers for this week from April 29 to May 3

#1 Hannah's Return and a Difficult Discovery

Hannah Ashworth makes a return to Hollyoaks (Image via Lime Pictures)

Hannah Ashworth finds herself entangled in Carter's manipulative plans when she returns and is shocked to realize that Lucas is Ste's son. She promptly encourages Lucas to speak to his father about his sexuality.

#2 Carter's Escape Plan with Lucas

Carter discloses to Freya that they, including Lucas, are supposedly going on a surprise holiday to America. However, his real plan is to flee following their disrupted Pride attack plan.

#3 Lizzie's Troubling Past

Lizzie shares a deep secret from her past with Cindy, finding solace in her comfort. (Image via Lime Pictures)

Lizzie shares with Cindy her regrets about a past decision she made as a teen. This revelation comes just as Cindy is dealing with her own pre-wedding jitters.

#4 Misbah's Apology

Misbah seeks forgiveness to mend family ties. (Image via Lime Pictures)

Misbah attempts to mend fences by confessing to a past mistake involving Donny. She pleads for forgiveness from Zain, who has recently regained consciousness following a stroke.

#5 John Paul’s Precautionary Measures

Worried about a potential attack at the Pride event, John Paul alerts the police, prompting an increase in security. Despite the tension, the event proceeds with community support.

#6 Ste's Confrontation with Warren

Ste, tense and conflicted, faces Warren with a gun at The Loft. (Image via Lime Pictures)

In a harrowing turn at The Loft, Ste is forced by Warren to wield a gun against Murphy but eventually turns the gun on Warren himself in a moment of desperation.

#7 Carter Gets Exposed

Unconscious Lucas with Dillon, Pride's festivity shifts to emergency. (Image via Lime Pictures)

John Paul and Ste step in to confront Carter when his plans to take Lucas away come to light, leading to Carter being finally caught and his schemes exposed.

#8 Lucas in Peril

The festivities take a dark turn when Lucas is found passed out by Dillon, prompting a rush to save him, with Ste finding him in a critical state.

#9 Prince's Emotional Support to Dilly

Hollyoaks - Carter endures community scorn at Pride, (Image via Lime Pictures)

Amid the celebrations, Prince lends a comforting ear to Dilly, who is struggling emotionally on the birthday of someone named Rafe.

#10 Community’s Reaction to Carter

Carter Encounters Community Backlash (Image via Lime Pictures)

Carter faces the community's ire at Pride, and his daughter Freya is caught in the emotional fallout of his deceitful actions.

#11 Nancy's Call for Action

Nancy reels from Carter's actions (Image via Lime Pictures)

On discovering Carter's controversial teachings, Nancy, shocked by the revelations about Carter, calls for an immediate investigation of the school.

#12 Ste Faces a Double Dilemma

Ste faces dilemmas with Lucas's issues and Warren's demands. (Image via Lime Pictures)

Ste is overwhelmed by the revelations about Lucas's activities and his own pressures from Warren, leading to complications in his professional and personal life.

#13 Diane's Commitment to Change

Hollyoaks - Diane Pledges Support (Image via Lime Pictures)

After a heated argument about Carter's influence on Ro, Diane promises to support and protect Ro better, acknowledging her own past misjudgments.

#14 Freddie's Proposition to Ste

Freddie proposes a risky scheme to Ste targeting Warren. (Image via Lime Picyures)

Freddie, after a risky encounter at The Loft, proposes a deal to Ste, offering him a chance to partake in his plans, which involves actions against Warren.

#15 Hunter's Future Aspirations

Hunter discusses future aspirations with Prince, Dilly, and Zoe. (Image via Lime Pictures)

As the group winds down from the chaotic events, Hunter shares his future aspirations with Prince, Dilly and Zoe during a quieter moment at home.

The upcoming episodes of Hollyoaks from April 29 to May 3 are packed with powerful emotional dynamics, confrontations and resolutions that set the stage for even more gripping narratives.

Make sure to tune in to catch all the dramatic developments in the lives of the Hollyoaks residents.