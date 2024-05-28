How General Hospital stars paid tribute to late Johnny Wactor (1986-2024)

The General Hospital community was shaken by the tragic news of Johnny Wactor's sudden passing on May 25, 2024. The 38-year-old actor, known for his role in General Hospital, was tragically shot during a confrontation with thieves. His death not only left a void in the hearts of his fans but also deeply impacted his fellow actors and actresses who had come to know him not just as a colleague but as a friend and source of inspiration.

After the sad news came out, many of Johnny Wactor's co-stars from General Hospital and other shows started sharing their memories and kind words about him on social media. They talked about how warm, generous, and professional the late actor was.

General Hospital cast pays tribute to Johnny Wactor

Sofia Mattsson, who plays Sasha on General Hospital and portrayed Wactor's on-screen wife, expressed her devastation on Instagram stating,

"Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine, so caring. Incredibly hardworking and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy."

Kirsten Storms, who worked with Johnny Wactor, shared her feelings on Instagram,

"I'm in a state of disbelief and complete sadness. I usually don't make posts like this, but Johnny was an extraordinary soul, and it feels crucial for me to share my feelings. My heart goes out to Johnny's mother and his family during this unimaginable time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Johnny was unmistakably one of those authentic people you rarely meet. I was lucky enough to have deep conversations with him, topics I usually keep to myself."

She continued her tribute, saying,

"Somehow, we always ended up discussing meaningful subjects. He was someone I could trust with these discussions, and he would share aspects of his own life in return. He had a genuine interest in the lives of others and their personal stories. Watching him on General Hospital, I saw his dedication and the respect he held for everyone at our workplace. It's heartbreaking to accept how his life was so senselessly taken. My heart aches. RIP, Johnny."

The response to Wactor's passing wasn't limited to General Hospital cast members. Courtney Hope from The Young & the Restless responded to Mattsson’s post, expressing shock and extending her condolences. She shared,

"I’m so sorry. I am in shock. What a devastating and unnecessary loss of a great human. My heart is with you.”

Jon Lindstrom, who played Kevin in General Hospital praised Wactor’s character, highlighting his humility and thoughtfulness,

"Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble and always thought about other people."

The loss was felt across the daytime General Hospital community, wherein actors like William deVry noted the senselessness of this tragedy, describing it as "really horrible."

Other General Hospital stars including Ashton Arbab, Laura Wright, Maurice Benard, Parry Shen, and Eric Martsolf, among other stars, took to social media to share their condolences.

Johnny Wactor's life was sadly taken when he misunderstood what was happening and thought his car was getting towed. Instead, it was an alleged robbery attempt. When the actor went up to them to confront the situation, someone with a mask on, allegedly shot him without a good reason.

He was rushed to emergency, however, couldn't make it in time, and was declared dead by the doctors. The alleged robbers are still yet to be caught and the police are still trying to find them and make sense of this very sad event.