"How did it all start? — The Young and the Restless fans discuss the origin of Newman-Abbott feud and Victor’s complex relationships

For decades, The Young and the Restless has centered around the bitter rivalry between the Newman and Abbott families. Victor Newman and Jack Abbott are often at the heart of the conflict.

Ad

Current storylines stir up old tensions, especially with Kyle and Claire's controversial romance. Viewers have gone online to revisit the roots of this long-standing feud.

Did it begin with a business fallout? Or was it a romantic betrayal?

As Victor Newman continues to dominate headlines in Genoa City, fans have taken to social media to share their memories and theories. They're eager to understand where it all began—and why it still matters.

Ad

Trending

"I’ve been watching for about 30 years. I know about the feud between the Newmans & Abbotts but what I’m wondering is how did it all start? Does it have to do with business or was it a personal matter. I think it’s awful the way Victor is acting with this whole issue though."

Ad

Post about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

The viewer, a longtime fan, asks how the Abbott-Newman feud originally started and whether it stemmed from personal drama or business disputes. They also criticized Victor’s current behavior regarding the conflict.

Ad

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Fans reflect on how Jack’s earlier personality was different from who he is now. They called out his past as a "womanizer." They also described Victor as "intimidating and controlling," noting that people around him are often afraid of him. Despite this, the viewer also praised the actor’s performance and legacy.

Ad

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Viewers recalled two separate events they believe helped ignite the feud. One linked it to a love triangle involving Nikki, Jack, and Victor. The other highlighted a major business betrayal, when Jack and Brad supposedly took control of Victor’s company. They believe that this might have triggered long-term corporate and personal retaliation that fueled the rivalry.

Ad

Here's a detailed breakdown of the Newman-Abbott feud and Victor’s complicated web of relationships in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

The feud between Victor Newman and Jack Abbott originated with Nikki. Victor had wanted to reconcile with her, but Jack married her instead. That was seen as the initial spark that turned their rivalry personal. Victor felt betrayed and never fully forgave Jack for intervening. At its core, the conflict began as a personal matter, not a business one.

Ad

Things escalated when Jack and Brad Carlton took control of Newman Enterprises. Believing they had gained the upper hand, they underestimated Victor's response. He took over Jabot, the Abbott family company, and fired Jack.

He then appointed Brad as the CEO. Jack was furious, and in response, he married Nikki again. Every move was a counterattack. The conflict shifted from being about power to being about hurting each other.

Victor’s relationship with Ashley Abbott, Jack's sister, made the feud worse. Victor cheated on Nikki with her. Ashley became pregnant but chose to have an abortion after Victor left her when Nikki was diagnosed with cancer.

Ad

Years later, she stole Victor’s sperm and had a child named Abby. That tied Victor and the Abbotts together even more. Abby was raised as Brad’s daughter for years, adding another twist to the fight.

Victor’s personal relationships have always caused problems. He married Diane Jenkins just to make a point, and later married Sharon, who was previously married to his son. This action created significant tension between the families. He left Nikki many times, but always came back to her. No matter how bad things got, he always returned.

Ad

Victor doesn’t trust Jack and has viewed him as too soft to run a company. Jack doesn’t trust Victor either and sees him as controlling and ruthless. They’ve sabotaged each other’s careers more than once. They’ve used their families as weapons. At one point, Victor even faked his death, only to return and pick up the fight right where he left off.

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Now, with Kyle Abbott dating Claire Newman, the feud appears to be starting again. Claire is the daughter of Victoria Newman. Victor doesn’t want a Newman involved with an Abbott. He’s already made moves to split them up.

Ad

He’s working behind the scenes to prevent the relationship. That’s how it always starts, with a relationship that Victor doesn’t like. Then it turns into a war. The names change, but the pattern doesn’t. The long-standing tension between Jack and Victor might never stop.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More