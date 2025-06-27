I absolutely hate that Brooke’s heart still breaks every time Ridge moves on — and yet I keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful 

I absolutely hate how Brooke’s heart continues to break every time Ridge moves on, and yet, I just can’t help but watch The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

It’s the ultimate soap arc: the familiar cycle of love, loss, and complicated loyalty that hooks you even when you feel like you're done. Brooke’s heartbreak has become one of those enduring storylines that feel frustrating, but at the same time, it still resonates.

According to spoilers for Friday, June 27, 2025, that emotional loop is about to be triggered again. Ridge says yes to Taylor’s unexpected marriage proposal, and Nick—who happens to overhear it—runs straight to Brooke with the news. Her response is raw, real, and hard to ignore. It’s another reminder of why her emotional journey connects with viewers of the show.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains the author's opinions and spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge and Taylor’s proposal

Ad

Spoilers for the June 27 episode confirm that Ridge accepts Taylor’s proposal—an event that could reshape multiple relationships. Unaware that Nick is within earshot, Ridge says yes, setting off a new chain reaction. Nick wastes no time telling Brooke, hoping the revelation will finally shake her belief that Ridge is her destiny.

Brooke’s reaction is one which many fans may receive with mixed feelings. While some viewers have become tired of her pining for Ridge again and again, others see this as yet another chapter in a deeply emotional story arc. Regardless of where one stands, the engagement adds new stakes and stirs old wounds—especially for Brooke.

Ad

Why Brooke’s story still resonates

At this point, Brooke’s heartbreak may feel like familiar territory, but there’s a reason it keeps drawing attention. Her long-standing optimism about a future with Ridge reflects a human aspiration: to have faith that love can beat history, errors, and time. Even when unrealistic, it's plausible.

Brooke's shortcomings are well-documented—she has made bad decisions, hurt others, and gotten hurt in return. But it's her vulnerability that makes the audience root for her. She wears her heart on her sleeve and refuses to give up on love, even when it hurts. That's the kind of emotional depth that keeps viewers hooked.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful: A web of parallel drama

Ad

While Brooke processes Ridge’s engagement, other storylines continue to unfold. Luna is starting to suspect Will isn’t being completely honest—and with good reason. As per recent spoilers, Luna begins to catch on to the scheme orchestrated by Finn, Steffy, and Will himself.

This subplot introduces a most welcome note of tension. The addition of Electra and Sheila only raises the stakes. These developments add to Brooke's anguish in a different sort of drama—one steeped in danger, deception, and tampering instead of romantic trauma.

Ad

There's no question The Bold and the Beautiful has a system. Cliffhangers and grudges that last for months, love triangles, and a list of characters too long to count—it is a rite of passage for the show. Yet for many, it is the emotional truth behind the storyline that brings them back to the screen.

Even if Brooke's broken heart is a repeating theme, every iteration presents something unique about Brooke, about Ridge, or a relationship's transformation. It's not repetition, it's evolution. Brooke Logan's agony for Ridge Forrester is not new, but that does not make it any less interesting.

Ad

As June 27 spoilers show, Taylor will not let Ridge's engagement pass without a challenge, re-opening old wounds and making Brooke face intolerable truths once more. How she handles it (whether she backs out or digs her heels in further) will tell what happens next.

In the end, that is what keeps The Bold and the Beautiful going: not so much the surprises but the sustained emotional investment. Brooke's saga may be infuriating, but it is precisely what gets many of us watching week in and week out.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More