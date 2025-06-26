What role did Krista Allen play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored

On the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, American actress Krista Allen portrayed the character of Dr. Taylor Hayes. The character was introduced in 1990, initially portrayed by the actress Hunter Tylo. However, Krista Allen stepped into the role of Dr. Taylor in 2021 and exited the show in 2023.

Taylor is one of the central characters on the soap opera. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running TV series in America. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the most affluent and powerful families on the show, like the Forrester, Logan, and others.

Here's everything to know about Krista Allen's portrayal of Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via the CBS Network)

Dr. Taylor Hayes is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The character of Taylor Hayes was originally introduced in 1990, portrayed by Hunter Tylo, who played the role until 2019. Her storyline ended with Taylor leaving for a mission in Africa. In 2021, Krista Allen took over the role and portrayed Taylor until 2023. As of 2024, the role is being played by Rebecca Budig.

Taylor returns to Los Angeles, where the soap opera is set, after her mission to surprise her daughter Steffy Forrester. Upon her return, she revealed that the real reason behind her trip to Africa was that she wanted space from Ridge, who had rekindled his relationship with Brooke Logan.

Furthermore, Taylor meets Ridge at Forrester Creations, and they share a conversation where Taylor remarks that he is a good listener. Ridge thanks her and says he's happy she’s back. They share a warm hug after talking, just as their kids, Steffy and Thomas, walk in. Steffy makes a subtle effort to push Brooke out of Ridge's life.

Steffy subtly comments on Brooke's behavior, prompting Ridge to say he will work things out with Brooke. Taylor tries to stop Steffy from pushing too hard, but Steffy insists on speaking her mind. Things take a turn when Taylor learns that Brooke spent a night with Deacon while Ridge was out of town. Later, Ridge confronts Brooke, and she confirms it’s true.

After Brooke admits the truth, Ridge storms out and ends up kissing Taylor; however, nothing more happens. Due to ongoing turmoil in Brooke and Ridge’s relationship, they ultimately decide to part ways. Ridge then reunites with Taylor, and they get engaged.

Currently on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor is with Ridge, but she often feels insecure, fearing he might leave her for Brooke. Ridge, however, reassures her of his commitment and devotion towards her.

Here's a glimpse into the life of Krista Allen

Krista Allen is an American actress and model born on April 5, 1971, in Ventura, California. On September 14, 1996, the actor tied the knot with Justin Moritt, and together they had a son named Jack Moritt; however, the two got divorced in 1999. In 2010, the actress married Mams Taylor, but the couple separated two years later in 2012.

Apart from portraying the character of Dr. Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful, the actress has been a part of other notable projects like Significant Mother, The L.A. Complex, What About Brian, Days of Our Lives, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+

