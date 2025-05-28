I absolutely love when Ashley shakes up the Abbotts—this return on The Young and the Restless feels like a storm brewing

The Abbott sisters, Traci and Ashley, are due to return home on The Young and the Restless in the last week of May 2025. As Nikki Newman's birthday bash draws near, various characters of the soap's storyline gather in town to add to the ensuing drama. That includes, besides the Abbott sisters, Amanda Sinclair, and possibly, the elusive Aristotle Dumas.

Ad

However, of all people on The Young and the Restless, Ashley Abbott's arrival in town is likely to spell spectacle with fireworks since she shakes her family up quite often. This time, it may be something innocuous, such as her clash with her sister-in-law, Diane's, renovation of their family home. Alternatively, it may be something serious that shocks her brother, as the promo preview suggests.

As such, longtime Y&R fans like me love it when Ashley manages to bring unexpected twists into her family dynamics, leading the storyline away from the usual Newman-Abbott business feud. Ashley's past has been enough proof for this claim.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless, the long-running CBS daily soap, continues to dish out complicated story arcs of associations and confrontations between the influential families of the fictional Genoa City.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinions.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Ashley's dramatic life

Ad

Daughter of Dina Mergeron, Ashley's paternity remained a controversial topic with John Abbott as her father till Brent Davis was revealed to be the biological parent. However, she remained the Abbott family's girl along with Traci. Her romantic associations involved Victor Newman, Brad Carlton, Steven Lassiter, Cole Howard, Tucker McCall, and even Rick, Ridge, and Thorne Forresters from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Throughout her life, she suffered mental health issues, starting with suffering amnesia after learning about her real father, to her mental breakdown after her abortion and her more recent split personality in 2024. Her DID problem with Tucker and the Laurent twins shook up the Abbott family, ending with her visit to a clinic for treatment.

Ad

She made brief appearances during her daughter, Abby Newman's, wedding with Devon Hamilton, and later when Traci Abbott's fiancé, Alan, turned out to be his evil twin, Martin. The soap's spoilers suggest she will soon arrive home along with Traci.

Also Read: The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 26 to May 30, 2025)

What may Ashley's arrival bring to The Young and the Restless storyline?

Ad

As the soap's spoilers hinted, Ashley will likely shock her family. This could either be some information or a decision. She may have decided to resign from the R&D department of her family business to concentrate on her Parisian company, My Beauty. Alternatively, she may be asking for a shake-up within the company.

Also Read: Where are Traci and Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless? Characters’ whereabouts explored

Ad

There is also a possibility that Ashley met someone while in New York and has a new romantic alliance. And she may want to marry her boyfriend. Judging by Jack's expressions on the promo preview, Ashley's bombshell will leave her brother stunned.

She may have decided to get back with Tucker, someone Jack dislikes. Alternatively, she may have named someone whom Jack is surprised to learn about Ashley's association with. That may be one of the many former Genoa City residents ready to make a comeback.

Ad

However, if Ashley names Aristotle Dumas as the new person she met, it may explain Jack's raised eyebrows. Since Dumas's story arc is currently playing out but is still doused in mystery, Ashley meeting Dumas abroad may add to the drama.

Also Read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (May 23 to 30, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Either way, Ashley's homecoming will likely bring a lot of excitement for longtime fans like me. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to know what surprise she springs on her family in the upcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More