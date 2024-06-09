"I'm still here"— The Young and The Restless Daytime Emmys winner Michelle Stafford on the biggest milestone of her life

The Young and The Restless star Michelle Stafford won one of the most coveted awards, Outstanding Lead Actress at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards. Many soap opera and talk show hosts were seen attending the event when Michele Stafford bagged the award in the opening ceremony of the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7, 2024.

This year's nominees for the Outstanding Lead Actress role included Finola Hughes and Cynthia Watros from General Hospital, Tamara Braun from Days of Our Lives, and Katherine Kelly and Anika Noelle from The Bold and The Beautiful.

While speaking to Soap Central's Dan Kroll, Stafford admitted that her biggest milestone was that:

"I'm still here"

Who is Michelle Stafford from The Young and The Restless?

Michelle Stafford is an American actress who is widely popular for her role in The Young and The Restless as Phyllis Summers. She has won three Daytime Emmy awards for her reprising role for The Young and The Restless. Stafford was born September 14, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois.

In October 1994, she joined the cast and crew of The Young and The Restless as Phyllis Summers and played a small-time role. The creators and the producers, impressed by her work and later, renewed her contract. The show first premiered in 1973. Summers' became a beloved character, and has appeared in 2317 episodes.

Who else was nominated for 51st Daytime Emmy Awards from The Young and The Restless?

Apart from Michelle Stafford, other members from the cast joined her in the nominations list. Eric Braden who plays Victor Newman was nominated for Male Lead Performance. Bryton James who plays Devon Winters was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actor role. Linden Ashby was nominated for his role as Cameron Kristen.

Courtney Hope, the co-star of Stafford won Supporting Actress at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards. She plays the character of Sally Spectra in the series. She won two Daytime Emmy nominations in 2021 and 2024. Allison Lanier who plays the role of Summer Newman in the CBS series, was also nominated for a supporting actress role.

The show was nominated for many other categories at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards. The Writing Team, Directing Team, Casting, Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design, Hairstyling and Makeup categories of the show were also nominated for the awards.

Michelle Stafford's enduring presence in the world of daytime television, highlighted by her Daytime Emmy wins for her role in The Young and The Restless, reflects her exceptional talent and dedication. Celebrating this milestone, Stafford's journey serves as an inspiring testament to her resilience and passion for her craft.

As she continues to captivate viewers, Stafford's legacy in the industry is firmly cemented, ensuring that her influence and contributions will be remembered for years to come.