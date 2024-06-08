Michelle Stafford from The Young and the Restless wins the Outstanding Lead Actress at Daytime Emmys 2024

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford won Outstanding Lead Actress at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys 2024. As soap opera and talk show stars flocked to the television's biggest event of the year, Stafford went home with one of the coveted awards from the ongoing ceremony (June 7).

The year's nominees in the Lead Actress category included Finola Hughes and Cynthia Watros from General Hospital, Tamara Braun from Days of Our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Land and Annika Noelle.

The latest Daytime Emmys 2024 award is the second win for Michelle in this category and also marks her 13th Emmy nomination for her character in The Young and the Restless. Her first victory for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series was in 2003.

Daytime Emmys 2024 winner Michelle Stafford plays Phyllis Summers in The Young and the Restless

Notably, Stafford is known for playing vivacious Phyllis Summers in the CBS daytime soap opera. Initially intended as a short-term role in the series, Stafford's portrayal of Phyllis was well-received. While The Young and the Restless premiered in 1973, Michelle Stafford joined the soap in 1994, appearing in 2,317 episodes.

Joining Michelle Stafford's successful night at the 51st Daytime Emmys 2024 was her co-star Courtney Hope, who won the Supporting Actress. Hope plays the character of Sally Spectra in the series, which has earned her two Daytime Emmy nominations in 2021 and 2024.

Their fellow Y&R star Allison Lanier, who portrays Summer Newman in the CBS series, was also nominated for a supporting actress role.

Other nominations from The Young and the Restless cast at this year's Daytime Emmys 2024 awards include Eric Braden for Male Lead Performance as Victor Newman, Bryton James for Outstanding Supporting Actor as Devon Winters, and Linden Ashby as Guest performance for his role as Cameron Kristen.

The show's crew and production members were also nominated for different categories, including the Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series, Directing Team, Casting, Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design, and Hairstyling and Makeup.

Meanwhile, ABC's General Hospital bagged the coveted Best Daytime Drama Series award for the fourth consecutive time.

Melody Thomas Scott (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Among other cast members of Y&R, Melody Thomas Scott is yet to receive a Lifetime Achievement in tonight's event, alongside producer Edward J. Scott and public food TV host Lidia Bastianich.

