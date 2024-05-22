General Hospital fans are sad about Gregory Chase leaving the show. The character, played by Gregory Harrison, brought a lot of family drama and emotions to Port Charles. Harrison hopped on board with the General Hospital crew in 2020, bringing Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase's (Josh Swickard) dad to life.

When Gregory came to Port Charles, it wasn't just a family get-together. It shook things up for his sons Finn and Chase, and the storyline became intense. Things took a turn in 2023 when Gregory got diagnosed with ALS, a debilitating neurodegenerative disease.

This diagnosis made the show more real and set up a touching storyline. Fans felt for the Chase family as they saw Gregory dealing with his illness. As his health worsened, people wondered if Harrison would leave the show. On May 21, 2024, those suspicions were confirmed when Gregory passed away peacefully in his sleep on the show.

Gregory Harrison exits General Hospital as his character succumbs to ALS

The folks in Port Charles are saying goodbye to one of their favorite community members, actor Gregory Harrison, who recently left General Hospital. His character, Gregory Chase, passed away in his sleep after fighting ALS. During his time on the show, Gregory had some big moments, like recently marrying off his son Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine, played by Amanda Setton.

Even though his character had a sad ending, Gregory Harrison's portrayal of Gregory Chase will always be loved by General Hospital fans. Harrison brought something special to his role as Gregory Chase on the show, so his goodbye was an emotional moment for fans and the rest of the cast.

Michael Easton, the actor who plays Finn, gave a shoutout to Harrison on Instagram, showing how much he respects his fellow actor.

"One of the finest actors I've ever had the privilege of working with and an even better human being. I learned so much from you, my friend, and it was an absolute honor to get to share a stage with you these past three years. Your talent, grace, and powerful presence will be greatly missed around the studio."

Nancy Lee Grahn, who played Alexis on the soap, shared on social media how hard it was to say goodbye to Harrison.

"What a treat to share the stage with this guy, and getting to know him was a gift. I truly love & respect everything about him."

How did Gregory Harrison join General Hospital?

Harrison was known for his roles in shows like Trapper John, M.D., and Falcon Crest, but he didn't stop there. He also popped up on other popular shows like One Tree Hill, CSI: NY, Ringer, and Joey, showing off his skills as an actor and proving he's a pro in the business.

In a 2023 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Harrison revealed:

"For 55 years I had been offered soaps, you know? Maybe half a dozen times (...) and I always said, 'Oh, no, no, no.' It scared me so bad."

He then added that General Hospital was:

"The first job offered to me after the pandemic. I heard myself say, 'Yes! Tell 'em yes.' It was almost like an out-of-body experienceebecause I was just desperate to go do what I love to do."

Gregory Harrison leaving the soap is a big loss, but fans and colleagues will always cherish his role as Gregory Chase on the show.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.