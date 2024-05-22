Is Thomas Forrester returning to The Bold and the Beautiful? Character's return explored

Viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful have been wondering whether the famous character, Thomas Forrester, would return to the show. Matthew Atkinson, the actor who plays this interesting and complicated role, recently stirred up the anticipation via an Instagram post.

Last week, the actor subtly hinted at his return with an Instagram Story (now expired) showing him watching a TV scene featuring Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Eric (John McCook). Initially appearing merely nostalgic, the photo, however, was interpreted by SoapHub.com as a cryptic teaser, exciting fans with the prospect of his much-anticipated comeback.

There are hints that what fans have been theorizing might be happening. It seems that Matthew Atkinson could be returning to play Thomas Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful around the middle of June. The last time viewers caught a glimpse of him on the show, his character was exiting Los Angeles to head to Paris with his son, Douglas, in March.

Hints of his possible return to The Bold & The Beautiful have fans excited, both for the show’s next chapters and for seeing him back on their screens.

Thomas Forrester’s journey and his possible return on The Bold and the Beautiful

Since Atkinson has portrayed Thomas, his relationship with Hope has been a primary focus. Their on-and-off romance has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. However, Hope's recent bond with Finn could introduce new challenges for Thomas.

Could Thomas’ return spell trouble for Hope and Finn's budding relationship, or will it complicate things further, leading to a love triangle fraught with tension? Given the history between Thomas and Hope, his arrival is likely to reignite old feelings and question the future of these characters.

Fans hope to see some resolution, whether it leads to a rekindling of their romance or closure for both parties.

Thomas Forrester is a well-known character on The Bold and The Beautiful and has been for many years. Matthew Atkinson started playing Thomas in 2019, after the role was previously played by Pierson Fodé, Adam Gregory, Drew Tyler Bell, and Patrick Dorn.

Ever since Atkinson took on the role, Thomas has been at the center of many important stories on the show, particularly his complicated love story with Hope and the big ups and downs of the Forrester family. Thomas' journey has shown him in many different lights — as a caring dad, caught up in love problems, and often at the heart of family arguments.

Thomas' interactions with other characters are complicated. Sometimes, he's seen as the bad guy by the Logan family. At other times, he shows a softer side, revealing he's just looking for true connections with others.

Matthew Atkinson and his past roles

Matthew Atkinson, aside from playing Thomas Forrester, has been in quite a few TV shows. Before he was on The Bold and The Beautiful, he acted as Nick Fadden in Jane by Design on ABC Family and was Austin Travers on The Young and the Restless.

He's also been in TV shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Parenthood, The Middle, Powerless, and Young & Hungry. He's a flexible actor and has been known to handle different roles well. With Atkinson's potential return to The Bold and The Beautiful, fans are excited to see what he will do next and how his acting will make the show even more interesting.