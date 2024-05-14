The Bold and the Beautiful: What shocking news did Steffy receive? Explained

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on Friday, May 10, 2024, Steffy Forrester discovered information that shocked her and her family. She learned that her mother-in-law, Sheila Carter, was still alive. Steffy was under the impression that she had killed Sheila in self-defense.

The Forrester family was thrown off by Sheila's comeback and tried to figure out what it meant for them. Sheila and Steffy have always vied for Finn's attention but with Sheila's return, Steffy was freaking out.

Finn also dropped a bombshell on Steffy after he revealed that the person Steffy thought was her mother-in-law at the cliff house was her doppelganger named Sugar. Sheila's return not only shook up the family's sense of safety but also raised concerns about Finn's allegiance.

Steffy's realization and Sheila's provocation on The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy was shocked when she learned that she didn't stab her mother-in-law Sheila but a lookalike named Sugar. Things got wilder on the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when Finn spilled the beans and left Steffy in shock and disbelief about Sheila still being alive.

"Sheila’s dead. Don’t try to tell me otherwise," Steffy said.

In order to convince Steffy of this, Finn told her that Sugar had ten toes while Sheila didn't, only making the situation bizarre for Steffy.

In a dramatic hospital scene, Sheila, who was hiding under a sheet, teased Li with personal details only she would have known. This led to a tense showdown as Li, who was surprised and upset, confronted Sheila about her supposed death at Steffy's hands.

"No, no, no. Not possible. Steffy killed you. She stabbed you," Li said.

Sheila's calm and mysterious responses exposed the web of lies surrounding her return to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy, who was still unable to believe the turn of events, said that Sheila being alive and Sugar looking "exactly like Sheila" was quite ridiculous.

“Sheila is alive, and Sugar looks exactly like Sheila. Do you realize how ridiculous this sounds?” Steffy wondered.

However, over the course of the episode, Steffy did come to terms with the fact that Sheila was alive. However, she couldn't believe it when she discovered that it was Sugar who was causing trouble at her house and not Sheila. To add to all the chaos, Finn telling Steffy that her mother-in-law is alive only created confusion in her mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn's revelation and family reactions

Finn dropping the bombshell about Sheila being alive on The Bold and the Beautiful shook things up with the Forresters. His news about rescuing Sheila with Deacon left everyone with a lot of emotions. While Finn was happy to have a second shot at a relationship with his mom, Ridge, Liam, and Hope had their doubts.

"They rescued her. And just so you know, they are both happy that she is alive. Finn is excited to have a second chance with his birth mother," Hope explained to Ridge.

Ridge and Liam doubted Sheila's comeback to The Bold and the Beautiful, as they both were unable to believe that she wasn't killed that night. Hope, on the other hand, had Finn's back in believing in Sheila's redemption, and even pointed out the family's differing opinions.

Finn explained how he saw and rescued his birth mother.

“We took her back to Deacon’s apartment. We found her, we saved her. My mother’s alive,” Finn kept saying.

Everyone processed the news of Sheila supposedly coming back to life with Steffy, Finn, and the rest of the family tried to understand how it all happened. Finn believed Sheila was alive, based on Deacon's testimony but this caused tension with Steffy, who wasn't sure about it.

The Bold and the Beautiful is available to watch on CBS, Paramount+, CBS.com, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

