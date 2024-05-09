What is Sheila's answer to Deacon's proposal in The Bold and the Beautiful? Current plot dynamics explored

Sheila is back from the proverbial dead in The Bold and the Beautiful, and two people are happy about this. One is her biological son Finn, while the other is Deacon, her longtime collaborator-cum-friend.

However, as the last year has shown, Deacon's feelings have turned more than friendly towards Sheila, and he has proposed to her many times. With her back into the show, Deacon proposes marriage again, which Sheila has happily accepted.

For newly indicted viewers, Sheila Carter has been part of the show since the 1990s. She was seen switching between The Bold and the Beautiful and the sister soap, The Young and the Restless, for years, as did the character of Deacon Sharpe. Currently, both are part of the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon and Sheila have been trying to help each other cause trouble in other people's lives, but Deacon seems to have fallen for Sheila and wants to marry her.

Sheila accepted Deacon's proposal in The Bold and the Beautiful

Wednesday's episode dated May 8, 2024, on The Bold and the Beautiful, found Deacon proposing marriage to Sheila again by going down on his knees.

He claimed to love her. Also, he accepted that he was hesitant before, worrying about his daughter's approval. But, now he believed that Sheila deserved a better situation.

Deacon kept urging Sheila to accept the proposal with promises to take care of her and keep her happy. He even declared disregard towards the children's opinions on the same.

With so much insistence, Sheila, played by Kimberlin Brown, laughingly accepted the marriage proposal, claiming that she was finally getting true love and her family in Deacon and Finn. She referred to the time in the warehouse reliving how scared she was.

Deacon, played by Sean Kanan, called her "Mrs. Sharpe" and pointed out that Finn was going to stand by her as would Deacon himself.

How did Sheila come back after her death in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Deacon, Finn and Hope in a scene from the episode (Image via YouTube@boldandbeautiful)

As the previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful showed, Steffy had apparently stabbed Sheila to death to save herself and the kids. While Sheila had terrorized Steffy for years, she claimed to have a change of heart.

However, Steffy neither liked her nor trusted her. As such, when she felt threatened with her life, Steffy responded with a fatal defence.

A heartbroken Deacon held a memorial service attended by Hope and Finn. However, as he watched the body being taken into the incinerator, the sheet moved to reveal ten toes on the body. Deacon, as well as the audience, know that Sheila had nine toes after she cut off one in a vile move.

Convinced that the body didn't belong to Sheila, Deacon took the right action to rescue the locked Sheila from a warehouse. It was Sheila's accomplice, Sugar, who had plastic surgery done to look like Sheila, who was stabbed by Steffy.

Who else knew about Sheila's return as Deacon proposed marriage?

The episode ended with Finn attempting to tell Steffy about Sheila (Image via YouTube@boldandbeautiful)

As of Wednesday's episode, besides Deacon, Hope and Finn came to know that Sheila was alive.

A surprised Hope walked into her father's house to find Sheila there. While Hope reserved her judgment on the situation, Finn declared happiness at getting another chance to reconnect with his mother.

While Finn was glad that his mother was alive, Hope warned him about Steffy's reaction. Hope was sure neither Steffy nor others in their acquaintance would be happy with Sheila back in the circuit.

However, Finn believed that Sheila was reformed and wanted her back in his life and hoped to convince Steffy to understand this need. As the episode ended, Finn was back home trying to tell Steffy about the unbelievable news about Sheila.

Continue to watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and stream on Paramount+ to catch the upcoming events in the show.

