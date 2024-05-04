The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from May 6 to 10

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on Monday, April 29, 2024, Deacon and Finn care for Sheila at Deacon’s home, ensuring she stays hydrated and discussing her reluctance to visit a hospital. Thereafter, Sheila expressed her concern over Sugar, fearing she threatened Steffy and the children.

Furthermore, the episode saw Deacon recount his visit to the crematorium, initially believing he was saying goodbye to Sheila. However, seeing ten toes, he deduced that Sugar impersonated Sheila, leading to a mistaken identity.

Sheila also learns in this episode from Finn and Deacon that Sugar died at the hands of Steffy, who mistakenly believed she was attacking Sheila. Meanwhile, at the cliff house, Steffy and Liam discuss their relief over Sheila's supposed disappearance, with Steffy harboring concerns about Finn's mental state.

Just how the last week brought about intense developments in the vintage soap opera, next week will seemingly maintain the same narrative momentum. Here's a sneak peek into the possible events of the next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 6 to May 10, 2024

Monday, May 6, 2024: A fresh start or old fears?

In Monday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Deacon and Finn will be overjoyed with Sheila's unexpected return. Seeing their happiness, it could be possible that they'll endorse her chance for redemption.

Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Rekindled bonds, but how?

In Tuesday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Liam and Steffy will grow closer as both of them apparently share mutual concern over Finn's naivety regarding Sheila's return. This bonding could also signify a deeper partnership in response to the perpetuating troubling circumstances.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024: A new chapter to the Sheila conundrum

Wednesday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode will significantly develop Deacon's personal life. This is because he will likely contemplate making a relationship move with Sheila. Given Sheila's controversial history, it will need some glaring imagination to see what act she'll pull off with Deacon.

Thursday, May 9, 2024: The cat's out of the bag!

In Thursday's episode of this renowned soap opera, Steffy's horror will seemingly peak as will Finn share the so-called "good news" of Sheila being alive. This revelation will likely stir fear and disbelief in Steffy, who already has grievances against Sheila.

Friday, May 10, 2024: Old rivals meet again

The week for the vintage soap opera will conclude dramatically, with Li likely confronting her nemesis, Sheila Carter. This encounter could also emerge as intense, potentially culminating in building tension throughout the week and setting off new conflicts.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS from Monday to Friday.