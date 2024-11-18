“It's not fraud”- The Bold and the Beautiful fans debate if Carter’s recent actions are indeed legal

Carter Walton of The Bold and the Beautiful shook up the storyline recently by scheming to take over Forrester Creations in one move. Many fans think he may be justified in avenging Hope Logan's expulsion from the company due to Steffy's rigid behavior.

As longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, the soap's storyline has been presenting unexpected twists since its premiere in March 1987. The plot, which pivots on the Forrester family's fashion business, their staff, associations, and rivals, brings to the fore the relationship dynamics among the characters.

While Carter's move to put his name on the company's LLC, as the manager, may have come as a surprise, the soap's fans are reflecting on the move's legality. One fan by the name of Romaine Nelson stated:

Trending

"It's not fraud they are getting rid of Steffy and Ridge."

Romaine was commenting on a Facebook post by another viewer, Elizabeth Cook, who declared that Carter and Hope were villains and that Carter was committing fraud.

A fan comment on Facebook about Carter's action (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Elizabeth Cook)

Many others reflected Romaine's views calling it legal due to its loopholes. Others pointed out that as a lawyer, Carter possibly knows what he is doing.

More fan reactions on the same sentiment (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Elizabeth Cook)

Fans think Carter knows what's right as a lawyer (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Elizabeth Cook)

Some others think the onus is on the Forresters, for signing a document without looking into it. Also, a few fans believe it to be a hostile takeover and good business.

Fans point out the moral side of the situation (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Elizabeth Cook)

However, some fans think, the duo may get caught and end up in jail.

Fan responses against Carter's actions (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Elizabeth Cook)

Some fans are not happy about Carter's move (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Elizabeth Cook)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Which debatable action did Carter take?

COO Carter Walton had been giving the Forrester Creations management some expansion ideas. His proposal involved taking debts which the company's management was not happy to accept. Moreover, he changed his stance on Hope Logan's design line and started rooting for it.

He failed in both cases as Steffy Forrester refused to continue with Hope's line while Eric and Ridge did not acquiesce to the expansion scheme. To add to this scenario, Steffy caught Hope in a questionable situation and fired her without listening to her side of the story.

A furious Carter fought to keep Hope in the company but failed, and to avenge Steffy's unfair and personal decision, Carter thought up a bright plan. He schemed to put his name on the company's LLC documents which Ridge Forrester had asked him to draw. He explained to Hope how the company would belong to him by putting his name on the taxation document if Ridge and Steffy signed the documents without seeing through.

In the episode that aired on Friday, November 15, 2024, Carter was seen putting his name on the documents after Hope assured him they were doing the right thing for the company.

Also Read: “You are going to jail” - The Bold and the Beautiful fans think Carter’s actions on the show will lead him behind bars

What brought on Hope's dismissal from the company?

A few months ago a lonely and drunk Hope Logan had kissed Steffy's husband, Finn Finnegan. However, after a backlash from Steffy and chastised by her mother, Hope apologized.

Recently, Hope and Carter found love for each other and started an office romance which they wanted to keep under wraps. However, Carter's backing of Hope's failing fashion line baffled the management. On the other hand, Hope's mother Brooke Logan learned of the affair and supported them.

In the office, while Hope was waiting for Carter, dressed in lingerie, Finn walked in. Taken aback at finding Finn in the office instead of Carter, a surprised Hope tripped and fell on Finn. Steffy walked in at the exact moment to find Finn pinned onto the table with inappropriately dressed Hope on top of him.

Enraged, Steffy fired Hope immediately and even got approval from her co-CEO, Ridge Forrester. Despite entreaties from Brooke, Eric, Zende, Carter, and Deacon, Steffy did not budge. She also doubted Carter's loyalty towards the company upsetting the lawyer-COO.

Whether Carter and Hope manage to pull the rug out from under the Forresters remains to be seen. Stay tuned to CBS to catch the upcoming drama concerning Carter and Steffy on the soap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback