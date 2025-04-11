Martha Madison teases Belle’s explosive reunion with Alison Sweeney’s Sami on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives is heating up once again with the return of Sami Brady. After two years, Alison Sweeney finally reprised her role, ready to bring more drama to the show.

On August 6, Sweeney confirmed her comeback to the long-running soap opera.

"I was thrilled to be invited to return. I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back. We always have to figure out scheduling and such, but if at all possible, I’m so glad to make it happen," the actress told TV Insider.

Sweeney first stepped into the role of Sami in 1993, portraying her for 21 years. In 2014, she announced her decision to leave DOOL to pursue other acting opportunities.

Sweeney returned to the show in 2020 and made a cameo in Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas in 2021. Sami's last appearance on the series was in December 2022.

Days of Our Lives: Sami's return comes with 'surprises'

Avid fans of the show aren't the only ones ecstatic about Alison Sweeney's return as Sami Brady. Her co-star, Martha Madison, who plays Belle Black, was more than happy to see her back in Salem once again.

Speaking with Soaps.com, Madison admitted that she's always wanted to see Sweeney back on the show and just loves having her around.

However, her character, Belle, can't say the same about Sami. In the same interview, Madison described Belle and Sam's relationship as "contentious."

"[Belle] is in the sack with her sister’s ex-husband. Not really her finest moment! And I think nobody knows how to needle Belle the way Sami does."

On Thursday, April 10, Sami Brady arrives just in time to hear Belle Black profess her love to an unconscious EJ. For those who don't know, EJ and Sami were former lovers on Days of Our Lives.

In an interview with TV Insider, Sweeney revealed her character had been told about the Belle and EJ romance.

"She’s not surprised, but she’s upset and immediately looking to cause friction. She and Belle are never going to be friends. Belle’s never been on Sami’s side for anything, and this is just another example of that."

Sweeney added that Sami does think EJ is with Belle just to piss her off— and it does.

More plot twists await Sami on Days of Our Lives

Aside from her explosive reunion with Belle, Sami also faces some unexpected plot twists on Days of Our Lives. Upon her return, her son, Johnny DiMera, learns more about his paternity and the story behind his conception.

"It definitely caught me off-guard that they were playing out the story, just because it felt like it was in the past," Sweeney told TV Insider. "I liked the idea, but it seemed to me that it was common knowledge. I never thought about the idea that, right, people wouldn’t have told Sami’s kids."

Meanwhile, Sweeney appreciates the Day of Our Lives writers for creating a story of Sami's transformation off-screen. The actress revealed that part of her character's storyline is that she's been going to therapy, which she thinks Sami really needs.

The actress is also grateful to have so much to do during her return to Salem, 11 years after leaving the soap.

