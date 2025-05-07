“My own road of hits and misses” — The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford reflects on her Emmy looks in a post-Met Gala 2025 throwback

As the 2025 Met Gala showcased a plethora of fashion choices and experimental styles, The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford took a different route. Rather than focusing on the latest trends, she shared a throwback to many of her past looks, reflecting on her personal journey of "hits and misses” with her signature mix of humor and honesty.

In the caption of the post where she discussed her look, she wrote:

"In honor of the Met Gala… I’m taking you down my own road of hits and misses…. #keepmichellehumble."

The three-time Daytime Emmy winner posted a video on Instagram where she revisited a picture from the 2011 Daytime Emmy Awards. In this playful yet candid post, Stafford gave fans a rare glimpse into how she views herself with both affection and a bit of self-deprecating humor.

In the Instagram video, The Young and the Restless star pointed to a photo from what she guessed was either 2010 or 2011. That specific image was from the 2011 Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Hilton Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. She was nominated that year for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless.

She did not hold back when looking at her younger self. It was a moment of honesty wrapped in humor, as fans may recognize the self-awareness she brings to everything, even her past looks.

As for the dress, Stafford had some positive thoughts. “I like the dress,” she commented, pointing out that she believed it was designed by Monique Lhuillier.

“It’s a wedding dress actually, but I like it,” she added.

Then, with a laugh, she jokingly remarked, “But we need some meat. We need a little meat.” Once again, she added, “Only I could say that.”

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford's throwback: Keeping it real

What made this post stand out was not just the fashion, it was The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford’s walk down the memory lane. In the video, Stafford did not shy away from being honest about her past self. She was not afraid to laugh at herself, acknowledging her appearance while keeping things lighthearted and real.

This approach resonated with many fans who have looked back at old photos or moments in their lives with a mix of humor and reflection.

Michelle Stafford has been known for her authenticity and her ability to balance humor with sincerity. As an actor, she stars as Phyllis Summers in The Young and the Restless. The 59-year-old actor has also appeared in a number of films and televison shows.

Stafford played Nina Reeves in General Hospital from 2014 to 2019. Besides, she worked in films such as Durant's Never Closes, Parker, and Cottonmouth, among others, and in television series such as Tribes, Renegade, and more.

Her post was not about perfection or glamorizing her past; it was about having fun with it and owning it. With one video, Stafford proved that it is okay to embrace one's past with humor, even if it means acknowledging the moments that were less than perfect.

Viewers can catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless streaming on CBS.

