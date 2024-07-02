General Hospital drops major hint at long-awaited couple’s reunion

General Hospital, running since 1963, is set in the fictional town of Port Charles. The longest-running daytime television show General Hospital drops a hint for the most awaited couple’s reunion.

General Hospital fans might see a big change, as the show's writers are hinting towards a possible reunion of Jason Morgan, played by Steve Burton, and Carly Corinthos, played by Laura Wright. The hint about the possible reunion was shown in episodes aired in the week of June 24, 2024.

Spinelli’s answer to Carly when they were talking about how Jason worked for the police to protect her sparked the speculations. He explained that if the roles were reversed, he would do the same for Maxie, as Jason did for Carly, no matter how furious she would be.

“I love Maxie the way Jason loves you,” Spinelli said.

This sentence seemed to be a signal that Jason and Carly, affectionately called Jarly, might be seen together again at General Hospital.

Looking back and comparing Maxie and Spinelli's love story with Jason and Carly's, like Maxie and Spinelli got back with each other after years, Jason and Carly might do so.

When Jason returned to Port Charles, he and Carly decided that they would not get back into the relationship, but Spinelli’s dialogue made it clear:

“The heart wants what it wants. And even if it takes a while, the heart is still gonna want what it wants until it finally gets it.”

This sentence has given fans hope that Jarly could happen.

General Hospital: A Turning Point for Jarly Fans

At first, the new writers made it look like Carly and Jason wouldn't get back together, which made fans sad.

In the past, Laura Wright even said that the old couple might not be able to live in the same place as Sonny, but during the week of June 24, fans of Jarly became hopeful again.

The conversation that highlighted the potential comeback of the couple was between Carly and Spinelli. Carly had just found out that the police had used her to force Jason to work for them.

It explains why Jason had to stay away from his children for three years. Carly was angry that Jason made such a big decision without telling her, but she also told Spinelli that she was touched by how much Jason loved her.

“I’m so moved to see how much Jason loves me,” said Carly.

Over the years, the show has introduced numerous couples that are loved by fans of the show, but the most unforgettable couple on the show has been Jason Morgan and Carly Corinthos.

Fans hoped to see Jarly back together. In the week of June 24, 2024, fans seem assured that the couple will reunite, as the show hinted it with an emotional and loving scene where Clary addresses knowing how much Jason loves her.

New episodes of General Hospital are available to watch on ABC.

