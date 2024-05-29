Johnny Wactor GoFundMe raises more than $38,000 in wake of General Hospital star's passing

Westworld star Johnny Wactor, 37, died after being shot in Los Angeles on May 25, 2024. The actor's godmother and a friend of his mother Scarlett, Michaelle Kinard, has recently launched a GoFundMe page to get some help for the family after his sudden demise.

The GoFundMe page description elaborated upon the entire incident, saying that the deceased actor was "leaving his evening job with a coworker" when they witnessed three people trying to steal a catalytic converter. Wactor questioned the group if his car was being towed and one of them shot at him without saying anything. The description continued:

"Johnny was the kindest soul. My heart is utterly broken and somehow we need justice for Johnny! I want to raise money for his mother Scarlett, and his brothers, Lance and Grant to be able to travel the distance of 2000 miles (the many times it may take) to take care of this heartbreaking business which they have been sentenced."

The description ended by stating that the culprit should be arrested soon and that the same would help bring closure. The page also mentioned that donations shall be sent to any charity selected by Johnny Wactor's family in his memory.

The GoFundMe page aims to collect $100,000, and it has accumulated an amount of $74,990 as of this writing.

The Charleston, South Carolina native gained recognition over the years for his flawless work on films and television. Johnny Wactor appeared in several short films and portrayed an important role in the supernatural drama Siberia. Furthermore, he had many other shows under his credits, including NCIS, General Hospital, and Station 19.

Johnny Wactor's ex-fiancée shares an emotional response to his death: Video and other details explained

While netizens paid tribute to Johnny Wactor on various platforms, his ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell also took to her social media to express her grief. She shared a video, where she spoke up about the lives that have been lost over the years due to similar incidents. She requested that everyone should stay peacefully with each other.

Farrell said that she was happy since Johnny "found happiness" before his death and referring to the fans, she stated:

"I think through all of you and all the fans of the show and all the hard work that he did and all of his friends, this guy was popular... He was so fun. He was such a bright soul. He just lit up the room. He had his human flaws too, but he always sought to improve herself."

Tessa additionally recalled her relationship with Johnny, saying that he taught her how to do the right thing in life. She even expressed her frustration with the criminals roaming the streets of Los Angeles, saying that some action must be taken against them. She then addressed the person who shot Wactor, saying that he "shot the wrong guy" and continued:

"You can get a real job. I know the job market's hard, but we're all in it together. You don't have to steal. Especially take a life over it. Human life is disregarded too easy. We gotta make some changes as a community. Support each other and come together."

Farrell thanked Johnny Wactor for being an inspiration and requested the authorities to find the culprits as soon as possible. She added that Wactor had been a "rising star" in the industry, and the world cannot keep losing people like him.