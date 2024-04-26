When is Ivy returning to The Bold and the Beautiful? Confirmed return date revealed

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been very excited for Ivy Forrester, played by Ashleigh Brewer, to come back to the show. Brewer left in 2018 but she's finally making her big return to the Forrester family drama on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Her comeback to The Bold and the Beautiful couldn't have come at a better time. Forrester Creations is going through some serious trouble right now, and Ivy's knowledge and connections in Los Angeles could help fix things.

Ivy is thinking about where she wants to settle down and get inspired, leaning towards going back to Los Angeles to be closer to her family and the exciting hustle and bustle of Forrester Creations.

Ivy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful on April 20, 2024

Ivy Forrester, played by Ashleigh Brewer, is set to come back to The Bold and the Beautiful on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. When she was last in LA, Ivy got caught up in some serious drama by dating both Liam and his brother Wyatt, which created tension between Hope and Steffy. Sadly, Quinn messed things up for her.

Brewer spoke to Soaps She Knows,

"Ivy left Los Angeles feeling quite defeated, romantically and professionally."

She added,

"She knew she had some work to do on herself, and she’s a fighter!"

Ivy moved to Sydney, Australia, after leaving Los Angeles, where she has been busy creating her own well-known jewelry and fashion brand and winning a lot of praise.

Even though Ivy has accomplished a lot, she's had some ups and downs in her personal life. She's been in a couple of not-so-great relationships that didn't work out. Right now, Ivy is trying to figure out where she wants to settle down and find motivation for her future goals.

Ivy's return might be a welcome change as she still has happy memories of her time in California and the hectic world of Forrester Creations, despite the challenges she faced in the past.

Brewer also said,

"I’d like to think that her family and connections in Los Angeles play on her mind a lot. Even though it wasn’t always easy, she truly loved living in California and being in the heart of the fast-paced world of Forrester Creations."

Ivy's upcoming plot on The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around a lot of single men in town, which could lead to some potential romantic drama for her.

What are some of the biggest storylines so far on The Bold and the Beautiful involving Ivy?

Ivy Forrester found herself caught up in a love triangle with Wyatt Spencer and Liam Spencer, while Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester were also in the mix. Fans were left frustrated and intrigued by the complicated romantic relationships, as the true feelings between the characters were unclear.

Ivy being involved in these love triangles stirred things up and made things more complicated for the relationships on the show. While she was in LA, Ivy had some major drama with Quinn Forrester that ultimately led to a chaotic confrontation in Paris where Quinn pushed Ivy into the water.

This whole thing with Quinn hit Ivy hard, making her feel crushed between her love life and career. The blowout with Quinn ended up being a big moment for Ivy, pushing her to leave LA and opening up the possibility for more drama when she comes back to The Bold and the Beautiful this April.

Check out Ashleigh Brewer's comeback as Ivy Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful on Peacock.