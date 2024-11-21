“No pity for her” General Hospital fans don’t feel sorry for Willow think she deserves her fate

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has long been a beloved character on General Hospital, known for her gentle demeanor and unyielding resilience. However, recent developments in her storyline have left fans divided. After she betrayed Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) by engaging in an affair with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), the tides of public opinion have shifted dramatically.

For some viewers, Willow’s actions have crossed a line, and her current predicament is being seen as a deserved outcome. With Michael’s dark side bubbling to the surface once again, the drama is intensifying—and the audience is not holding back.

Many fans took to social media expressing that they didn't feel sorry for her and that she deserved to face her fate. The post that stirred reactions and comments is as follows:

"No pitty for her or drew either" said one fan on Facebook

A few fans called her antics pathetic and called her a liar as well as a cheater.

Many fans said that they didn't feel sorry for Willow.

Did Willow make a huge mistake by betraying Michael on General Hospital?

Willow's choice to sleep with Drew instead of staying with Michael has left everyone in question. For years, viewers have seen her as a moral compass around Port Charles- sometimes advocating for honesty and integrity- but surely her latest actions have left many viewers in surprise and disappointment.

Some even point out that the decision was not only hurtful and despicable but also uncharacteristic of someone who claimed to portray those very values. Beyond the personal betrayal, her affair has put her family in jeopardy.

Michael's reaction can only be met with severity. Some may call it harsh, but natural consequences will always be the norm with the scale of betrayal from Willow.

Is Michael justified in turning against Willow on General Hospital?

Michael’s response to Willow’s infidelity has been intense, but fans are largely siding with him. As a character who has endured significant trauma and loss, Michael’s trust is not easily earned—and Willow has shattered it. Viewers point to Michael’s history of dealing with betrayal, from Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) affair with Nina (Cynthia Watros) to previous family betrayals, as evidence that he doesn’t take disloyalty lightly.

Moreover, Michael’s calculated demeanor suggests he’s not acting out of pure spite but rather out of a need to protect himself and his family. For many, Michael’s darker side is simply a reflection of the pain Willow has caused, and they support his decision to stand his ground.

Does Willow deserve redemption, or has she crossed the point of no return?

Her betrayal of Michael has not only hurt him but also fractured the trust of those closest to her. Viewers are questioning whether she can truly regain the respect and love of the Corinthos and Quartermaine families after such a significant breach of loyalty.

Many feel that her actions are unforgivable and that she should face long-term consequences. With Michael seemingly ready to unleash his darker instincts, Willow’s path to redemption may be blocked for the foreseeable future, leaving fans eager to see how this storyline unfolds.

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of General Hospital on ABC every weekday.

