“Not really feeling the new Lulu” General Hospital fans share mixed reactions to Alexa Havins casting as new Lulu Spencer

On the recent episode of General Hospital which aired on November 20, 2024, Lulu Spencer woke up from her coma. The return of Lulu Spencer has shaken things up in Port Charles, but not without controversy. While many General Hospital fans were thrilled to see the beloved character wake from her coma, the recasting of Lulu with Alexa Havins has sparked a lively debate.

Recently, a fan post on Facebook ignited a fiery discussion within the soap community. However, not everyone shared the same perspective, with some applauding Havins’ interpretation while others not feeling it. The divided reaction has raised questions about recasting iconic characters and how they affect fan loyalty.

Many fans poured their comments on the Facebook post below with mixed reactions. Here is the Facebook post:

"Not really feeling the new lulu. But to each his own." said one fan on the post

Fan post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

The post sparked a debate among the General Hospital online fan community. There were mixed reviews regarding her entry while some said there was no feeling on the other hand, others insisted on giving her a chance.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many fans backed up the actress saying she is a good actress while many said they were not fans of Lulu.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Lulu Spencer's miraculous awakening: What happens next on General Hospital?

Lulu Spencer’s sudden awakening from her coma at a new facility has sent shockwaves through Port Charles. The once-feisty journalist, who had been fighting for her life after a traumatic liver transplant, is now facing a confusing reality.

Struggling with pain and disorientation, Lulu is horrified to find a scar from the transplant, reminding her of the long road to recovery. However, her shock is intensified when she hears a familiar, unwelcome voice down the hall—Cyrus Renault.

After her last encounter with Cyrus, where she had exposed his criminal activity in an article, it’s clear that Lulu’s history with him is far from over. As Cyrus discusses her recovery with a doctor, Lulu makes the risky decision to pretend she’s still in a coma, hoping to avoid his presence.

But Lulu’s determination to escape grows stronger, leading her to take matters into her own hands. In typical Lulu fashion, she forces herself out of bed, only to collapse, but she gets back up again, determined to break free.

Dante and Kristina: Can grief bring them closer together on General Hospital?

Amid Lulu’s unexpected recovery, Dante Falconeri finds himself struggling with grief. While Sam’s death leaves a gaping hole in his life, his sister, Kristina, offers a shoulder to lean on. Their shared sorrow brings them closer, but a tense moment arises when Kristina asks Dante a difficult question: Would he have preferred Sam to live, even if it meant Lulu never waking up? This question, though painful, gives Dante a chance to confront his emotions and the complex nature of his love for both women.

Dante’s response, expressing his wish that it didn’t have to be a choice between the two, shows the depth of his internal conflict. Kristina, ever the insightful sister, reassures him that it’s okay to feel relieved that Lulu is recovering. The tension between grief and relief seems to weigh heavily on Dante, as he navigates his feelings for Sam, Lulu, and his family.

Sam’s autopsy results: What’s really behind her death on General Hospital?

The mystery surrounding Sam’s sudden death took a dramatic turn when her autopsy results were released, sending ripples through the lives of everyone involved. While Lucas Jones was cleared of any wrongdoing, the results pointed to a shocking revelation—Sam had overdosed on a medication she was never prescribed.

This new information raises alarming questions about the circumstances of her death. Was it an accident, or is there a darker force at play? As the investigation unfolds, all eyes turn to Elizabeth Webber, as the autopsy results indicate a potential issue with her involvement.

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of General Hospital on ABC every weekday.

