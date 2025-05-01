"Please do not recast with Hunter King" - Fans oppose recasting as Allison Lanier departs from The Young and the Restless

Allison Lanier portrays Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless. Recently, the actress announced her departure on X (formerly Twitter) on April 30, 2025, stating that May 2, 2025, would be her final episode as Summer Newman. As Lanier confirmed her departure from the CBS soap opera, Summer's fate remained uncertain.

While addressing the news about Lanier's departure from The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the potential recast of Summer's character. While several fans praised Allison's portrayal of Summer Newman, many viewers opposed the idea of recasting with Hunter King, who formerly played the role of Summer.

One fan, going by the name Sherry Kirby-Thomas, commented on Facebook, urging the showrunners not to recast for Summer's role. Sherry stated:

"Please do not recast with Hunter King. I was glad when she left and I really enjoyed Allison."

A post made by a fan, saying that the showrunners should not recast Hunter King (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Sherry responded to a post made by Mary M. Catalano. Mary posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 30, 2025, talking about Allison's departure from the daytime drama. Mary wrote:

"So Summer(Allison) is leaving just like that. I'm actually really disappointed. She really grew on me and I doubt Hunter King is returning."

A Facebook post about Allison Lanier's departure from the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Summer Newman's character being recast. While a netizen stated that the showrunners should never recast Summer, another fan praised Allison, saying that she did an excellent job while portraying Summer.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Allison's announcement to exit the show. One viewer pointed out that Hunter, the actress who previously portrayed Summer, would not be as good as Allison.

Fans voice their opinions about Allison's announcement to quit the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

What did Allison Lanier say about her departure from The Young and the Restless?

Allison Lanier confirmed her departure on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that May 2, 2025, would be her final episode as Summer Newman. As the actress revealed her plan to quit the CBS soap opera, Summer's fate remained uncertain. Lanier tweeted on April 30, 2035, stating:

"Hi guys!! This Friday, May 2nd, will be my last episode on Y&R! I've loved the journey and learned so much but it's time to grow in a different direction... very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me."

Expand Tweet

Previously, in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that was published on June 6, 2024, Allison Lanier opened up about her character and discussed the evolution of Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless during the two years she had spent portraying the character. Lanier remarked:

"I feel so good about it. I mean, I just feel so lucky to be on the show and to work with all these awesome people and we have so much fun."

However, the showrunners have not confirmed the news about Allison Lanier departing from the show. Neither have the show's writers and producers commented on the potential recast of Summer's character.

Current plot dynamics revolving around Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless

In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Summer reappeared in Kyle's life as the latter attempted to win Victor's approval for his relationship with Claire. Summer found herself in a difficult position, unable to figure out whether she had moved on or if there was still something going on between Kyle and her.

According to the latest developments in the storyline, Summer tried her best to make her co-parenting relationship with Kyle work, attempting to execute her plan successfully. It was revealed that Summer did not like Claire because of her brewing romance with Kyle. She also made it clear that she did not like having Harrison around Audra.

However, in a dramatic twist, Summer failed to capture Kyle’s attention. Summer never talked about leaving Genoa City, but her fate seems uncertain due to Allison Lanier's plan to exit the show. When the actress confirmed her departure from the soap opera, fans speculated that Summer might return to Italy, where she had a successful career.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

