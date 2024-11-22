“Seems disrespectful”— General Hospital fans unhappy with Kristina collecting Sam’s things just after her funeral find it “rather cold”

Sam McCall recently died on General Hospital after donating her liver to Lulu Spencer. Her funeral was held on Tuesday's storyline dated November 19, 2024. Every family member and friend attended the funeral except her half-sibling Lucas Jones, who had operated on her, adding to the somber atmosphere of the show.

One of the longest-running American soaps, General Hospital has been airing on ABC since April 1963. The soap's plot revolves around the titular hospital in the fictional Port Charles township, including the hospital's staff and the town's other residents. The storyline often presents unexpected situations that lead to discussion among fans.

A day after Sam's funeral, her sister Kristina went to Sam and Dante's apartment to collect Sam's things. However, fans did not like this part of the story. One viewer, going by the name Rene Rodriguez, commented on the move by simply stating:

"Seems disrespectful"

Rene was replying to a post by Irena Struk on Facebook's public fan group, General Hospital Fans - Official. Irena stated that collecting the things belonging to the deceased within a day of the funeral seemed cold.

Most fans supported the thought and believed it was heartless action from Kristina.

Others blamed Kristina's lack of sensitivity. They felt she overstepped her boundaries.

Some fans thought Dante should have been consulted before going through Sam's things.

General Hospital: What incident drove negative fan reaction towards Kristina?

The GH episode that aired on November 20, 2024, showed residents of Port Charles slowly returning to their lives after Sam McCall's funeral. While Dante Falconeri entered his apartment and was trying to take in the loneliness, fans saw Kristina collecting and bringing down some of Sam's belongings.

Presumably, Kristina Corinthos entered the empty house where Sam, Dante, and their children lived. She collected some of Sam's things and began clearing them out. She also talked to Dante, who did not mind her moving Sam's things.

She may have wanted to help Dante handle Sam's things and assist him in rearranging their shared space. However, viewers did not take kindly to this, since it was hardy 24 hours since Sam's solemn funeral.

A quick recap of Sam's death on the soap

Sam McCall volunteered to donate a part of her liver when she was found to be a match for Lulu Spencer, who had a liver ailment needing a transplant. Although assured about a safe surgery, Sam talked to Jason and Drew about needing to step in as the surviving parent of her children, Danny and Scout, in case something happened to her.

However, the surgery was a success in the able hands of Sam's half-sibling, Lucas Jones, and she regained her consciousness quickly. Finding her recovering, Dante proposed marriage, and the two got engaged. Sam showed her mother, Alexis Davis, the engagement ring and relayed the happy news.

Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated rapidly, and Sam McCall died from an heart attack. While the reason for her unexpected death was not known at the time, her family started mourning. Her funeral was held on Tuesday's episode.

As the hospital investigated the cause of death, the autopsy report revealed an overdose of digitalis. Meanwhile, Lulu, the receiver of Sam's liver, woke up from her long coma.

Keep watching GH on ABC every weekday as criminal Cyrus's presence in the hospital is explained, Lulu recovers, and Sam's family moves on through their grief.

