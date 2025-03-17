Tabyana Ali and Eden McCoy to host exclusive virtual party for General Hospital fans

General Hospital fans are up for a treat. Two of the soap's favorite stars, Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn), have just announced a fun virtual event that will make them more accessible to their fans.

In a lighthearted video shared on Instagram on March 14, 2025, the two stars informed fans about their upcoming exclusive online "party" this April.

For those who will not be able to meet their favorite actors in person at events, this Zoom event presents a special opportunity to get up close and personal with Ali and McCoy from the comfort of home.

The actresses appeared excited about the announcement, joking around with each other as they assured fans that the event to come would be one for the books.

Details of the next web event for General Hospital fans

In an Instagram update shared last week, General Hospital actors Tabyana Ali and Eden McCoy informed their fans that they had some big news. Ali teased that they "have some news that's exciting," with McCoy adding fuel to the excitement by promising they would be hosting a virtual party.

The pair then officially announced that they would be hosting an intimate online gathering in which they would be chatting with fans in a lively and interactive environment.

They added that fans are invited to attend "locked and loaded with questions" because Ali and McCoy can't wait to talk about everything from their General Hospital storylines to behind-the-scenes tidbits and personal milestones on the show.

The caption of the post shared on Ali's account read,

"The girls are getting together..Me and Miss Eden are having a zoom April 6 at 4PM PST/ 7PM EST! So, if you're free, you should come party with the girls.. we would love to see you there!!"

The virtual party, hosted by Coastal Entertainment Productions, will be held on Sunday, April 6. The fan event will begin at 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) and the Super zoom event will begin at 8:30 pm EST. There are three ticket options, ranging from $25 to $99, to provide fans with some options to attend at different levels of engagement.

This is a celebration of Ali and McCoy's affection for their fans. Their General Hospital characters, Josslyn and Trina, respectively, have been the stars of the soap's latest storylines and are fan favorites.

Ali plays Trina Robinson and has been at the center of some of the soap’s most gripping storylines. She has endured heartbreak, betrayal, and danger but remains a beloved character due to her resilience and strong moral compass. Her romance with Spencer Cassadine has been a fan-favorite love story.

McCoy plays Josslyn Jacks, who is the daughter of Jasper Jacks and Carly Spencer. She has navigated some genuine personal melodramas, from break-ups to family feuds, in addition to cementing strong friendships—particularly with Trina.

With both stars center stage in General Hospital's new drama, this webcast offers fans a special chance to listen in on their insights, pose searing questions, and sing the praises of their beloved soap.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

