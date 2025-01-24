"That really bothers me" — General Hospital fans find it weird that Lulu Spencer doesn't spend time with her son Rocco ever since she's back

General Hospital (GH) is a long-running American soap opera that began airing on ABC on April 1, 1963. Frank and Doris Hursley created the story, which takes place in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York.

As per the current storyline, Lulu hasn't seen her son Rocco since she got back to General Hospital. Supporters hope that they will soon concentrate on their relationship. While Sonny struggles with health issues and arranges a covert medical visit, Ava handles custody issues and a move.

Fans have taken this to social media and shared their concerns about Lulu and Rocco by commenting on a Facebook post. One fan with the username Kathleen Gray-Mason commented:

"I agree!! That really bothers me, lol. But it does."

As per the comments on the Facebook post, some viewers believe Lulu is ignoring her son Rocco and focusing too much on Charlotte. Some of these comments read:

Others also pointed out that Rocco needed his mother.

Overview of the current storyline

Since Lulu Spencer's return on General Hospital, she has not been spending time with her son, Rocco. Once a central part of her storyline, Rocco has been largely absent, with little to no focus on their relationship. This has raised questions about why Lulu hasn't prioritized bonding with her son, especially given their deep bond before her departure.

Lulu's return has been filled with emotional struggles and family complications. However, her role as a mother seems to have taken a backseat. Fans are hoping that as Lulu navigates her personal challenges, she'll eventually turn her attention back to Rocco. Their relationship might be explored more in the coming episodes of the soap opera.

Meanwhile, Ava Jerome (Maura West) is struggling with her own issues. Laura Collins (Genie Francis) informed Ava that she would be unable to testify in favor of her in the custody fight related to an ongoing conflict with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Ava is also dealing with an uncertain future, as Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) assists her in finding a new apartment, but worries remain about his allegiance. In addition, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is dealing with his heart condition and plans a secret trip to consult a prominent cardiologist.

Cast of General Hospital

General Hospital's core cast consists of a diverse group of characters. Nancy Lee Grahn plays Alexis Davis, a role she has held since 1996. Maurice Benard essays the role of Sonny Corinthos, a significant character since 1993. Steve Burton portrays Jason Morgan from 1991 until 2024 with breaks in between, and Genie Francis has played Laura Collins occasionally since 1977.

In 2024, Alexa Havins Bruening debuted in the role of Lulu Spencer. Additionally, Jens Austin Astrup began playing Kai Taylor in 2024, while Tabyana Ali joined the ensemble in 2022 as Trina Robinson.

Cameron Mathison, who has portrayed Drew Quartermaine since 2021, and Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Baldwin since 1997, are two more noteworthy cast members. Recurring cast members of General Hospital include Risa Dorken as Amy Driscoll and Bradford Anderson as Damian Spinelli.

Catch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

