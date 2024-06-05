The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Bill faces paternity uncertainty as Li disrupts family moment at his place

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on June 3, 2024. From Katie and RJ's concern for Luna to Hope wanting to protect the Forrester legacy based on Steff's comments, the ongoing narrative is filled with drama, tension, and cliffhangers.

The official show synopsis on CBS reads:

"Set in the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion scene, this soap opera focuses on the lives and businesses of the wealthy and powerful Forrester family."

The main focus of the recent episode is on the fact that Luna could be Bill's daughter. As the possible family gears up to take a paternity test, Li disrupts the moment by barging in and announcing that her sister Poppy is making false claims about Luna's parentage to get Bill's money. The episode ends with Li declaring that she would administer the paternity test, being a licensed medical professional.

Let us dive into what this means for Bill, Luna, and Poppy, and why Li is so insistent that her own sister is only after the riches.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful. Reader discretion is advised.

Why does Li disrupt Bill and Poppy's family moment on The Bold and the Beautiful?

At the beginning of the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie tells Li that Poppy claimed Bill Spencer was Luna's father. Li replies that her sister (Poppy) is an opportunist and a gold digger who is trying to manipulate Bill. This leaves Katie stunned. Li goes out to find Luna and Poppy at Bill's house.

Meanwhile, Katie and RJ discuss the implications of Bill being Luna's father, and RJ mentions that he is happy for Luna, but isn't thrilled at the prospect of Bill being a parent. Katie also expresses concern about Poppy and wonders whether something concerning is going on.

At Bill's home, Poppy apologizes to him for not telling him the truth sooner. Luna assures him that he wouldn't necessarily have any obligations to her if the paternity test proved he was her father, to which Bill responds that he would do anything for her.

The three sit down to open up a home DNA test kit and prepare to take cheek swabs. Just then, Li bursts into the house and stops Poppy, saying that she's just after Bill for money and nothing else.

Li produces a sealed DNA test kit and says that she should administer it as a licensed medical professional. Poppy gets angry and asks Li to leave immediately and allows her a private moment with her family. Bill interrupts in an attempt to smooth things over. He manages to convince Poppy to let Li stay and administer the test since they have nothing to hide.

What to expect from the next episode of The Bold and The Beautiful?

It is likely that the next episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will mainly focus on Luna's parentage. Moreover, the show may get into the details of Bill grappling with the result of the DNA test, and Li telling why she believes Poppy has other intentions for her sudden paternity reveal stunt. Hopefully, Bill's attachment to Luna will not change, since their natural bond is a refreshing depiction on screen.

The show could also unravel how Bill and Poppy's history paved path for them, especially since Poppy felt jealous after seeing Bill's ex-wife, Katie. Li might play an important role in delving into her sister's mindset and intentions or using the situation to push forward her ideas.

Audience can watch the latest of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS or stream the episodes on Paramount+.