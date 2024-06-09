The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Finn comes to Hope's rescue

In the episode airing on Thursday, June 6, 2024, on The Bold and the Beautiful, there is conflict at Forrester Creations when Hope and Steffy disagree about the direction of Hope's fashion line. One of Forrester Creations' top collections, Hope For the Future, may be at risk of being cut as its performance continues to decline.

Steffy Forrester, the designer of the line, is contemplating discontinuing it, causing friction between her and Hope Logan, the line's creator, and her step-sister. This situation has left Hope feeling both frustrated and exhausted, with her migraine worsening as she tries to handle it.

The situation intensifies until Finn intervenes to protect Hope, resulting in a sweet moment between them. At the same time, Li warns Katie about Poppy, while Brooke deals with Ridge's proposal. The unexpected plot changes create an exciting episode that keeps The Bold and the Beautiful viewers captivated.

Trending

What happened on the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Finn defends Hope as Steffy considers eliminating her fashion line

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) at Forrester Creations faces Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) regarding the fate of her clothing brand, Hope For the Future. Hope is not happy with Steffy's decision to potentially cancel the line, and she thinks Steffy is trying to push out the Logans from the business. The discussion gets heated as Hope starts to feel left out and worried about her role at the company.

When things were getting heated on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn (Tanner Novlan) jumped in and shared his thoughts. He didn't agree with Steffy's decision and believed that Hope For the Future should be given a chance to recover from its setbacks. Finn's backing of Hope showed his respect for her work and his belief in the line's potential for success.

He says,

“Steffy, why are you doing this to Hope?”

Still, Steffy stuck to her guns and says that her decisions are based on what's best for the business, not any personal issues.

After Steffy leaves the office, Hope thanks Finn for being supportive. She looks exhausted from all the drama and mentions she's getting a headache. In a sweet moment, Finn uses a pressure point technique on her hand to help her feel better, hinting at possible deeper feelings between them.

Li cautions Katie about Poppy's intentions with Bill

Outside of all the office drama, Katie Logan (played by Heather Tom) gets a heads-up from Li (played by Naomi Matsuda) about her sister Poppy (played by Sofia Mattsson). Li tells Katie about her worries regarding Poppy being manipulative and going after rich guys. Katie was surprised by this news, as she had a different opinion of her sister. Li's detailed account of Poppy's sketchy past behavior makes Katie question her trust in her sister.

Katie and Li were chatting about the Spencer family and how they all have complicated relationships. Li mentioned how Bill (Don Diamont) once saved her from Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) attack and how grateful she was to him. This got Katie thinking about her past with Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful and how Poppy's arrival could change things for them.

Over at Bill's place, things are changing within the family. Poppy expresses her love for their happiness to Bill and their daughter Luna. Feeling like he's missed out on time, Bill suggests that Poppy and Luna move in with him to strengthen their family bond. This comes as a shock to both Poppy and Luna, but they're excited by Bill's dedication to their future as a family on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS. Previous episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.