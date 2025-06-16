The Bold and the Beautiful star Christian Weissmann celebrates one-year anniversary of his debut poetry book

Christian Weissmann, most know to fans of daytime television for his character Remy on CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful, recently marked the first anniversary of his first poetry book release, Her, Him, & I. Released on June 11, 2024, the book is a leap in his career, presenting an intimate and reflective aspect of the actor's public image.

To celebrate the anniversary of his book release, The Bold and the Beautiful star Weissmann posted a touching message on Instagram, discussing what the book has meant to him since its publication.

"My debut poetry book HER, HIM, & I came out a year ago today. it is impossible for me to sum up how much this collection means to me and how special it feels to see it exist in the world.''

The Bold and the Beautiful star Weissmann continued to thank readers and supporters, stating,

''Thank you to every person who bought a copy, came to a reading, and embraced this labor of love. this book saved my life. truly. heartbreak and queerness are not linear journeys and i hope this book helped communicate that divine truth.''

About The Bold and the Beautiful star Weissmann's book

Her, Him, & I, published by Central Avenue Publishing, is Weissmann's first published work. The publication contains poems that explore emotional themes such as heartbreak, queerness, identity, and healing. The poems, which are written in a forthright and personal voice, give readers a glimpse into Weissmann's own life, illustrating the complexity and non-linearity of emotional growth.

While the book is organized poetically, its force lies in the vulnerability and honesty with which Weissmann articulates his thoughts. The book has been a success with readers because of its emotional richness and readability.

Public reception and readings

Since its publication, Her, Him, & I has become well-received by readers acquainted with Weissmann's performances as well as those new to his work. The book was successful, reaching many readers in new releases in its genre immediately upon publication.

Within the last year, Weissmann has taken part in numerous poetry readings and book signings. He posted photos of the book on social media on bookstore shelves and met fans at public appearances. These captured the wider reach of his work and encouragement from the literary community and ordinary readers, too.

Weissmann also made time in his anniversary post to acknowledge those who had supported the project. He thanked Central Avenue Publishing for supporting the collection and his dear friends for assisting him during the writing and publishing journey.

"Thank you @centavebooks for giving this story a home, to my dedicated friends for helping me along every step and thank YOU most importantly, for meeting me in these pages. here’s to book one"

While The Bold and the Beautiful star Weissmann has not yet announced a sequel project, regardless of whether a second book looms on the horizon, his debut book has established Weissmann as an emerging literary talent.

His shift from acting to writing demonstrates the various ways that storytelling can evolve, either through performance as a character or as written work. The book continues to be in stores through major booksellers and still speaks to readers who enjoy contemporary poetry that stems from personal experience.

