The Bold and the Beautiful star Vincent Irizarry mourns the loss of his mother

The Bold and the Beautiful star Vincent Irizarry is mourning the loss of his mother, Carmella "Millie" Irizarry. The actor who played Dr. Jordan Armstrong on the CBS soap confirmed the sad news on social media.

Irizarry shared the news of his mother's passing and details about her memorial service on his Instagram Stories.

"Yesterday morning, our beautiful mother passed away with her family surrounding her," he wrote. "[We are] planning a celebration of life and memorial service to be held in New York tentatively sometime in July."

The actor went on to thank everyone who had prayed for his mother and shown his family love and support during such a difficult time. Millie was 87 at the time of her passing.

A heartbreaking loss for The Bold and the Beautiful star Vincent Irizarry and family

According to her obituary, Vincent Irizarry's mother, Millie, was born on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. She met her husband of 70 years, Frank Irizarry, when she was just 9 years old. Their fairytale-like love story officially began on March 4, 1955, and they had been inseparable ever since.

Millie was an "extremely proud and loving mother" of six children: Frankie, Tracy, Vince, Michael, Tina, and Audra. She also adored her 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Millie was described as an avid reader and great travel companion. She loved to take responsibility for creating travel itineraries. Among her other passions include fashion, cooking, storytelling, and listening to recordings of Mario Lanza and Edith Piaf.

"Her greatest legacy is her beautiful face, and bright smile, her devout faith, along with the immense love she had for and shared with her family and friends. She will be forever missed and alive in the hearts of all of us who were extremely blessed to have known and loved her," her obituary reads.

More about Vincent Irizarry of The Bold and the Beautiful

Vincent Irizarry was last seen on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2022, playing Dr. Jordan Armstrong. Throughout his career, he’s also had memorable roles on Guiding Light as Nick McHenry Spaulding, Santa Barbara as Dr. Scott Clark, All My Children as Dr. David Hayward, The Young and the Restless as David Chow, and Days of Our Lives as Deimos Kiriakis.

Irizarry has four children: Ash Harris, Siena, Aria, and Elias. The Bold and the Beautiful star has been married twice — first to actress Signy Coleman in July 1989 and then to Avalon House in 1997. He is now separated from both.

