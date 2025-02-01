The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Poppy panicking over Luna’s disappearance from jail while Finn struggles to keep his emotions in check

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful won’t want to miss next week’s episodes. The latest preview revealed gig twists are coming as characters face shocking surprises and tough choices. The drama kicks off with Poppy’s panic over her missing daughter and only gets wilder from there.

Relationships crack, secrets bubble up, and old plans might crash hard. Luna’s jailbreak sets off chaos, leaving Poppy desperate for answers. Finn fights to keep his cool as family stress hits hard.

Meanwhile, Steffy’s new ally Daphne Rose pushes a risky scheme, and Hope’s doubts about Steffy’s return could spark fresh clashes. Every day brings new problems, and nobody’s safe from the fallout.

Poppy panics out over Luna’s jailbreak and Finn stresses out on The Bold and the Beautiful this week

Poppy’s worst nightmare will come true when she finds out Luna isn’t in jail anymore. No one knows how Luna got out or where she went. Poppy’s fear is obvious—she’s terrified for her daughter’s safety. But questions linger. Poppy’s past lies will make it hard to trust her reactions.

Finn’s stress levels will also spike. He will try hard to stay calm, but it’s not easy. Family drama will pile up. His wife Steffy’s scheming and the mess around Luna’s dad will test his patience. Finn’s usually the steady one, but cracks might start showing soon.

Other developments to expect this week on The Bold and The Beautiful

This week on The Bold and The Beautiful, Steffy’s plan to take down Hope and Carter will get a boost from Daphne Rose. She will turn on her charm, flirting hard to distract him. If he falls for it, Hope’s partnership with Carter could crumble.

Carter will be in a tight spot. He’s loyal to Hope, but Daphne won't back down. Steffy’s counting on this scheme to work. One wrong move, though, and everything blows up.

Hope will be side-eyeing Steffy’s return to LA. She doesn't buy that Steffy’s here to play nice. Old rivalries die hard, and Hope will not let her guard down. This skepticism will take over her focus, making teamwork impossible. If Steffy’s hiding a secret agenda, Hope’s determined to sniff it out.

Daphne’s not done causing trouble. She will meet Zende Forrester and sparks will fly—but not the good kind. Zende’s sharp, so he might figure out Daphne’s working with Steffy. If he does, Steffy’s whole plan could tank.

Electra will corner Will, asking pointed questions about Luna. Will will shrug it off, insisting Luna’s gone for good. But Electra is not convinced, and smelling a secret, she will start digging.

Finn’s still juggling family chaos. His mom Li’s guilt over accusing Poppy adds pressure. Finn’s stuck playing peacemaker.

Finn will be chasing answers about Luna’s dad. He will run a secret paternity test, and the results could change everything. Poppy swears Finn is not the father, but her track record is shaky. Li’s sudden guilt trip will make things messier.

Bill Spencer’s also tangled in Luna’s mess. He hid her once, but secrets don’t stay buried. If Luna pops up again, Bill’s family could pay the price. Electra and Will’s questions hint that Luna’s story isn’t done.

This week’s The Bold and The Beautiful is packed with edge-of-your-seat moments. Poppy’s search for Luna gets desperate, Finn’s calm cracks and Steffy’s plan could explode in her face. Hope’s distrust and Daphne’s scheming keep the drama rolling.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS.

