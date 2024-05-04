The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (April 29 to May 3): Deacon's obsession with Sheila takes a dark turn

Exciting drama, intense confrontations, and startling revelations characterized the week of April 29 to May 3 on The Bold and the Beautiful. To catch up on the drama during the last week, Steffy became skeptical as Deacon continued to advocate for Sheila's continued existence.

As a result of Ivy's emotional return, Steffy saw Liam kiss her, which set the scene for the drama that would later play out. This week, the characters' lives were entwined in a web of secrets and betrayals, from creepy meetings and mysterious developments in abandoned buildings to tense fights and touching reunions.

Tensions between Steffy, Liam, and Ivy increased as Finn and Deacon set out to find Sheila, which caused unexpected alterations in their relationships. In the meantime, Sheila's past returned to haunt her, making her face harsh realities and make decisions that would change her life.

Key highlights from The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of April 29 to May 3

Monday, April 29: Finn and Deacon search an abandoned building

This Monday in The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam and Bill talk about moving forward while Deacon and Finn investigate the abandoned building. Steffy feels that something is wrong with Finn.

While looking for Sheila, Finn and Deacon come across a disturbing find in the abandoned building that raises the possibility that she may be there.

In this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill and Liam talk about their future as Liam expresses his wish to put his past behind him. However, Steffy believes Finn is keeping something from her, which could cause friction in their partnership.

Tuesday, April 30: Ivy returns and Sheila is chained up

Ivy returns, Steffy questions Hope about Liam, and Sheila is chained up in this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. A range of emotions is triggered when Ivy returns, and she and Liam talk about their past.

A better comprehension of their dynamics may result from Steffy's uncomfortable questioning of Hope regarding her relationship with Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila is discovered chained up in the abandoned building as Deacon and Finn carry on their search for her. Sheila's circumstances make one wonder about her past and relationship to the building.

Wednesday, May 1: Deacon frees Sheila and Finn promises

On this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon sets Sheila free, Ivy and Liam reminisce, and Steffy searches for a confrontation. In pursuit of a confrontation, Steffy finally finds Sheila and has a dramatic encounter where Sheila is set free.

Reminiscing about their past strengthens Ivy and Liam's emotional bond and may spark a romance between them. However, Finn's pledge to Sheila calls into question both his motives and his relationship with Steffy.

Thursday, May 2: Steffy reels from Sheila's shocking return

Actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood plays Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Steffy was shocked and in disbelief on Thursday when she found out about Sheila's reappearance. This "good news" Finn had given her only served to stoke Steffy's long-standing fear and resentment of the woman who had caused her family so much suffering.

The ongoing drama and tensions surrounding Sheila's return were heightened in this episode as Steffy struggled to accept that the woman she detested was back in her life. Steffy's relationship with Finn was tested as she struggled with the ramifications of Sheila's return and the danger it posed to her family's safety.

Friday, May 3: Steffy confides in Liam

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

This Friday on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam is told by Steffy that Sheila is becoming too much of a burden for their marriage. Steffy confides in Liam because he understands her frustrations with Sheila's presence in her life.

Sheila learns the truth about Sugar's destiny and Steffy's past, which might make it easier for her to understand her own situation. Meanwhile, Finn makes a promise to Sheila that could significantly affect his interactions with both Sheila and Steffy.

YouTube TV's free trial can be used to watch The Bold and the Beautiful. The show is also broadcast on CBS. Fans can watch it live on YouTube TV or other streaming services with CBS programming.