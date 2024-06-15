The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for the next week from June 17 to 21, 2024

Last week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful were intense, as they featured heaps of drama and surprises. Viewers found out about Hope and Finn's kiss, which left Steffy in shock. The show also saw Poppy and Luna move in with Bill after an unexpected paternity test, leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. Liam, on the other hand, experienced déjà vu when he met yet another sibling introduced by Bill.

Steffy was seen getting annoyed when she saw Hope holding Finn's hand, and fans were left wondering about Katie's motives after she visited Poppy. Hope then told Brooke a secret that shocked everyone, while Ridge dropped some news about Brooke's new role at Forrester Creations. By the end of the week, Hope's daydreams about Finn caused more drama, and Steffy asked Brooke to help talk sense into her daughter.

The episodes set to release from June 17 to June 21 are sure to include several revelations and confrontations, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats. This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn has some tough news to share, as Sheila discovers a big secret. Elsewhere, Katie comes clean to Bill, while Brooke's choice leaves Steffy frustrated.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for episodes set to release from June 17 to June 21, 2024

Monday, June 17, 2024: Finn delivers difficult news

On Monday's episode, Finn breaks some tough news to a family member, which leaves him stressed. His mom Sheila also discovers something surprising that throws her for a loop. This makes her wonder what to do next on The Bold and the Beautiful. As Sheila absorbs this new information, her scheming reaches new heights, hinting at potential chaos on the horizon.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers can expect an exciting start to the week as the characters also deal with Finn's revelation.

Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Sheila tests Deacon

On Tuesday, Sheila puts Deacon to the test to see if he's loyal. The tension between them grows as Deacon finds himself in a tough situation, having to prove where his loyalty truly lies. Sheila's sneaky ways are clear as day, leaving everyone curious about how Deacon will react. To top it off, Ridge shocks Steffy with a major announcement, leaving her blindsided.

The news catches Steffy off guard and leaves her distraught. She experiences a mix of emotions as she tries to wrap her head around Ridge's revelation.

Wednesday, June 19, 2024: Katie's confession

Katie has a heart-to-heart conversation with Bill about how she feels about his family situation. They have an honest chat, showcasing their bond as Katie opens up about her inner struggles and sheds light on her mixed feelings regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, Brooke makes a business decision in The Bold and the Beautiful that leaves Steffy upset. The latest developments cause drama in the business world and make things even more complicated in the family.

Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful mixes personal and professional issues, giving fans a peek into how the characters deal with the obstacles at hand.

Thursday, June 20, 2024: Sheila's frustration

In Thursday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Sheila is furious about Steffy's impact on Finn. Her anger reaches a boiling point, leading to a possible showdown with serious consequences.

Katie, on the other hand, finds herself caught up in some intense drama with Poppy, which gets more intense with time. The tension between them rises, making fans wonder what fate has in store for the two characters. With Sheila's anger and Katie's ongoing issues with Poppy, Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is sure to be an exciting one.

Friday, June 21, 2024: Sheila asserts her dominance

At the end of the week, Sheila makes a strong statement. She makes it clear that she's not to be messed with and her display of dominance sends a clear message to anyone who might doubt her, solidifying her reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Sheila's bold declaration suggests she's willing to do whatever it takes to stay in control and safeguard her interests in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS at 1:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on weekdays.