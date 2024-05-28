The Bold and the Beautiful has finally introduced Deacon's family: Here's everything you need to know

Deacon Sharpe of The Bold and the Beautiful has never been part of a family in the soap. Actor Sean Kanan, who plays Deacon in the show, has always vouched to introduce the character's parentage or other relations. While there are no plot threads to introduce Deacon's parentage or other relatives, the character was recently seen creating a family around him. His daughter, Hope, his bride, Sheila, and his friend, Tom, make up his current family.

The Bold and the Beautiful has had Deacon Sharpe in its plot since 2000. While the character moved in and out of the show, actor Sean Kanan was part of the cast of The Young and the Restless between June 2009 and January 2012. The unscrupulous Deacon had had multiple brushes with the law as well. The character tied up romantically with many ladies in the show before recently settling down with Sheila Carter.

Deacon Sharpe may get his family in The Bold and the Beautiful

Actor Sean Kanan as Deacon Sharpe (Image via Instagram@boldandbeautifulcbs)

As actor Sean Kanan always believed, Deacon Sharpe needed a family. The reformed crook, who has spent most of his time on The Bold and the Beautiful in jail or hideouts, may finally find his anchor. Deacon may sit back in happy matrimony after marrying Sheila on Friday, May 24, 2024.

While this is not Deacon's first marriage, the reformed lawbreaker is possibly looking for a more stable life. Actor Kanan told Soaps.com that the character had always sought a "sense of family."

"Deacon is a guy who's always searching for a sense of family, and now he's kind of cobbling one together. He's got Hope, he's got Sheila and he's really taken Tom under his wing," he said.

Wishing to have a family for himself, with Hope, Sheila, and Tom, Deacon is patching together one such family for himself. Kanan thinks instead of being related by blood, a family is brought into our lives.

While Deacon feels he truly loves Sheila, he has been struggling to shoulder his paternal responsibility for Hope for a long time. As for Tom, Deacon is grateful to the homeless person for helping him save Sheila. Including him in his wedding was a thoughtful gesture on Deacon's part. Whether Tom will turn out to be Deacon's long-lost father remains to be seen.

Who is Deacon Sharpe of The Bold and the Beautiful?

Deacon is a reformed crook in the soap (Image via Instagram@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Deacon Sharpe is a reformed criminal in The Bold and the Beautiful. The character, who first appeared in the show in 2000, is known to belong to a poor family with an abusive father. He was first introduced as Little Eric's biological father with Rebecca Moore as the mother.

Little Eric was to be adopted by Rick Forrester and Amber Moore, and Deacon was asked to sign over the parental rights in exchange for a million dollars. However, the crooke backed out at the last minute and held on to his son.

Deacon has turned into a family-loving, kind person (Image via Instagram@boldandbeautifulcbs)

The early years of Deacon Sharpe's actions in The Bold and the Beautiful revolved around his obsession with Amber Moore. He was shown to be involved in various illegal acts to get Amber for himself. After moving to The Young and the Restless, he hit at Nikki Newman similarly.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, other women besides Amber and Sheila were his wife, Bridget Forrester, her mother, Brooke Forrester, Macy Alexander, Jackie Marone, and Quinn Fuller. Out of these relationships, Brooke holds the importance of being the mother of his daughter, Hope Logan, who is an important part of his life.

How might Deacon's role play out in the soap?

As of now, Deacon looks to be an improved and loving person. While he may try to stay loyal to Hope and Sheila, how far they respond to his love remains to be seen. As such, Sheila claimed to have turned a leaf for the better in the plot. However, it is difficult to trust a longtime negative character like her.

If Sheila makes nasty moves, whether Deacon sides with his villain wife for love and loyalty or takes a morally correct stand remains to be seen. Knowing how he wants to keep his family together, he will likely do his wife's bidding. Moreover, he will also play a role in his daughter's life.

Watch out for The Bold and the Beautiful's upcoming episodes to learn more about Deacon's newly formed family.

