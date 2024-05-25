The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from May 27 to May 31

Things got pretty heated in the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful as Finn and Hope had to make a tough choice on Monday. Steffy got some surprising news on Tuesday, which shook things up. By the middle of the week, Brooke, Ridge, and Steffy tried to step in and help out with all the drama going on.

Last week ended with Sheila and Deacon's wedding on Thursday, and some surprising drama at the ceremony on Friday. In the episodes from May 27 to May 31, get ready for some intense moments as Steffy deals with betrayal, Hope stands up for Finn, and relationships are put to the test.

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, things heat up with R.J. confronting Zende, Hope, and Liam working through relationship talks, Deacon on a mission to prove he's not crazy, and Finn voicing his worries about Deacon to Steffy. Keep reading to know what The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have in store.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for episodes set to release from May 27 to May 31, 2024

Monday, May 27, 2024: Steffy furious over Finn's betrayal

Steffy is angry about Finn's betrayal, and it's causing quite a stir in the Forrester family. She's right in the thick of it all, as she processes this betrayal. In addition to attending Sheila's funeral despite having assured Steffy he wouldn't, he is also thought to be suspected of being in a romantic relationship with Hope, her sister.

Get ready for a dramatic and emotional The Bold and the Beautiful episode as Steffy tries to handle it all. Hope may also threaten Steffy that she would tell Finn about Liam and how he is involved with Steffy, even if momentarily.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Liam confronts Finn and Hope defends

Liam calls out Finn for his behavior, but Hope stands up for him. The tension between Liam and Finn might get worse as Liam talks to the latter about what he's been doing. He is supposed to have a serious talk with Finn about how his actions have been causing a lot of drama in the Forrester family.

This confrontation might cause problems between the two as they try to deal with the aftermath of Finn's betrayal. At the same time, Hope is hanging out with Finn, which is causing some tension between the two couples. By sticking up for Finn when Liam criticizes him, it seems like Hope has faith in Finn or is at least willing to give him a chance.

This disagreement between Liam and Hope will stir things up as they all deal with the aftermath of Finn's choices. Katie asks Poppy and Bill about their relationship history, possibly stirring up more drama in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024: Steffy and Hope's blame game

Steffy and Hope are known to keep getting into quarrels over Finn's affections. Things get pretty heated between the Forrester sisters as they point fingers at each other in this episode. It's bound to be a tense showdown on The Bold and the Beautiful as they deal with the fallout from Finn's decisions.

Steffy and Hope don't want to admit they played a part in the mess caused by Finn's betrayal but it ends up affecting their bond and the Forrester family's stability as a whole.

At the same time, Poppy drops a bombshell on Bill, throwing the Forresters for a loop. With Steffy and Hope going head-to-head and Poppy spilling the beans to Bill, it looks like The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for some drama.

Thursday, May 30, 2024: Steffy threatens Hope

Steffy and Hope are at it again, arguing after Steffy drops a serious threat. Their feud heats up even more, and things get intense. This situation is expected to shake things up for both of them and could change their relationship. Luna's pregnancy makes her mom, Poppy, help her out. Finn could be Luna's dad, which would add to the Forrester family.

Luna's story in The Bold and the Beautiful is starting to develop, and finding out this crucial information could be a game-changer for her character and the overall plot.

Friday, May 31, 2024: Katie is alarmed while discussing Luna with R.J.

Katie getting worried when talking about Luna with R.J. is a big change in the story. As Katie looks into Luna's situation more, her increasing concern hints at possible problems or surprises. This leads her to talk to R.J., maybe to express her fears or get his take on things in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Katie getting more involved in Luna's story suggests there could be some issues coming up and leaves us wondering how this new info will affect everyone. Hope and Steffy officially declaring war on each other is a big deal in their ongoing feud. This marks a new chapter in their rocky relationship, showing that things have gotten serious between them.

Their rivalry over Liam has caused a lot of drama and tension, similar to their mothers' past issues. Hope's declaration of war is a major turning point in their feud, making things even more intense and shaking up the Forrester family dynamics.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, 10 Play in Australia, CTV in Canada, and CBS.com.