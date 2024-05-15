What happened to Zende on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character's fate explored

Zende Forrester has been going through a bad phase recently in The Bold and the Beautiful after giving in to a wrong temptation. The viewers of the soap know about his liking for Luna Nozawa. However, when he found Luna in his bed, he promptly succumbed to the allure of sleeping with her. While Luna later revealed about being drugged, everyone knew he had been holding it against Zende, including Brook Logan.

Zende is one of the younger characters in The Bold and the Beautiful. The long-running CBS soap, which premiered in March 1987, centers around the Forrester and Logan families. The setting for the show is Los Angeles and it promotes the profession of haute couture through the chief business run by the Forrester family, a fashion house named Forrester Creations.

Many other characters have come and gone over the years and some supporting families such as the Spencers, the Spectra family, and the Marones have contributed to the storyline.

Zende's chaotic journey in The Bold and the Beautiful

Delon de Metz plays Zende in the soap currently (Image via Instagram)

Zende Forrester Dominguez first made his appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2001 as a 10-year-old orphan who met Kristen Forrester and Tony Dominguez in Africa while they were on their honeymoon. Diagnosed with HIV+ himself, Tony was moved by Zende's backstory of losing his parents and brother to AIDS.

The couple adopted Zende, played by Daniel Smith, and named him after both their last names. Young Zende moved to Florida with his adoptive parents. He briefly visited LA in 2005 with his mother.

A grown-up Zende, played by Rome Flynn, returned to The Bold and the Beautiful in 2015 when he interned at the Forrester Creations. He fell for his colleague, Nicole Avant, and broke up with her when Nicole decided to be a surrogate for her sister, Maya Avant, and Rick Forrester's baby.

After the birth, Zende and Nicole reconciled briefly to be pushed apart again by another surrogacy.

Zende in one of the earlier episodes of the soap (Image via YouTube@boldandbeautiful)

All the while, Zende was getting seduced by Nicole's friend Sasha, causing mistrust in the Nicole-Zende equation. He eventually married her in 2017 and moved to Forrester International in Paris.

However, Zende returned to LA in 2020 after his marriage broke down. He formed a good friendship with Carter Walton. However, they were in a relationship entanglement for a brief period when Carter's fiancee, Zoe Buckingham, wooed Zende. But it turned out he was interested in Zoe's sister Paris Buckingham who, in turn, pursued Carter.

What have been the recent disturbing events in Zende's life?

The recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, found Zende, played by Delon de Metz, working sincerely at Forrester Creations till Ridge Forrester and Brook Logan's son RJ Forrester arrived on the scene. RJ was promptly given the honor to work with Eric Forrester and Zende was overlooked.

To add to the problems between the cousins, Zende fell for intern Luna Nozawa who started dating RJ. While Zende tried to accept this romantic arrangement, he found Luna in his bed after Eric and Donna's wedding. Hoping Luna had changed her mind, he took advantage of the situation.

However, the next morning Luna informed Zende that she was drugged and had thought she was with RJ. While initially, Zende had asked Luna to keep the event a secret, he told Carter, and Luna confessed to RJ.

Zende in a tense moment in the show (Image via YouTube@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful episode that aired on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, saw Zende and Carter discussing Sheila's return when Carter reprimanded Zende for taking advantage of Luna. He also pointed out that Luna was unavailable as she was in love with Zende's cousin and he shouldn't think it was okay to pursue her.

At that time, Brook Logan entered the office and demanded to talk to Zende alone. She was furious with Zende for sleeping with Luna and betraying his family. While Zende teared up and apologized, Brook demanded that he leave for Forrester International in Paris or go to Forrester Antarctica. After her rants, Zende assured her about his remorse and promised not to pursue this anymore.

While taken in by his romantic interests often, Zende is not a nasty person as the plot so far shows. In the future, Zende may keep his word and stay out of RJ's life. However, whether the Forresters let him go easily remains to be seen.

Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful airing on CBS all weekdays.