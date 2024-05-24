Who is Ron Howard's brother on The Bold and the Beautiful? All to know about the actor

Clint Howard, Ron Howard's younger brother, recently appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful for the first time. The 64-year-old actor played Tom, a homeless guy who helped the show's characters Finn and Deacon crack Sheila's fake death case. You can catch Clint Howard's appearances on April 26 and 29 on CBS.

Clint Howard got his start in acting with his brother Ron back in the 1960s. Since then, he's appeared in over 200 movies and TV shows like Gentle Ben, Apollo 13, and The Waterboy. Even though his brother Ron became a successful director, Clint still looks up to him as a mentor in the entertainment world.

In its 37th year, The Bold and the Beautiful kept viewers hooked with its interesting plot and talented actors. Fans can now explore Clint Howard's career, his character on the show, and his lasting impact in Hollywood.

Clint Howard has had an accomplished acting career

Clint Howard, born in Burbank, California on April 20, 1959, has been in the acting game since he was a kid. He's Ron Howard's little brother and appeared in front of the camera at just two years old on The Andy Griffith Show alongside his brother. Clint Howard has shown his talent and dedication as an actor, from his start as a child actor in Gentle Ben to his memorable roles in films like Austin Powers.

Clint's style and knack for playing quirky characters have made him a fan favorite in the industry. Not only has he starred in movies, but he's also been on TV shows like Star Trek, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development.

Clint and Ron Howard's relationship and shared careers

Both Howard brothers have gone on to do some movies and TV, showing off their talent and versatility. Ron Howard, who's directed movies like Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind, has always been impressed by Clint's acting skills and his way of doing things. The Howard brothers have always been close, with Ron Howard often thanking Clint for his humor and timing.

In 2021, Ron Howard mentioned to the Los Angeles Times about his brother Clint Howard, who is five years younger than him:

“Clint came out of the womb with a sense of humor, a raised eyebrow, a skeptic’s view. He’s an extrovert. I’ve always been impressed with his wit and his confidence, the way he faces the world.”

Clint and Ron Howard's bond goes beyond just working together on screen. In their memoir The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, they share stories of growing up in showbiz and the important lessons learned from their parents.

If you're a fan wanting to see Clint Howard on The Bold and the Beautiful, you can catch it on CBS weekdays. And if you miss it, you can always stream it on Paramount+ whenever you want.