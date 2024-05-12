Is Kin Shriner leaving General Hospital? Actor reveals update

Scott Baldwin, played by Kin Shriner, has been a key player on General Hospital since way back in 1965. However, a recent post on Shriner's Instagram has left fans and news outlets scratching their heads about his future on the show.

The post seems to suggest he might be leaving, sparking rumors and speculation. But, even though there was some confusion about whether he was leaving the soap opera or not, Shriner has made it clear that he's sticking around on General Hospital.

After his Instagram post thanking fans and hinting at a possible exit, he's now confirmed that he's not going anywhere. It's not the first time Shriner has hinted at possibly leaving the series.

Kin Shriner's potential exit from General Hospital

Kin Shriner, the actor who's been playing Scott Baldwin on General Hospital for a long time, got people talking about whether he might be leaving the show. In a post on Instagram on May 8, 2024, he hinted at saying goodbye in response to a headline wondering where his character is.

He wrote,

"We had a great ride, for damn sure!"

Shriner has kept coming back and going on other soap operas, so it's not always a sure thing when he leaves. He's taken breaks to try out other shows like Rituals, Texas, As the World Turns, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Kin Shriner's confirmation to stay on General Hospital

Sparking speculation about his possible departure from General Hospital, Kin Shriner clarified that he will remain on the series and continue to play the role of Scott Baldwin. On May 11, 2024, Shriner took to X to deny the rumors, stating:

"'Where is Scotty Baldwin?' is what I get asked daily, and I say I am still there. I am shooting next week."

Shriner's confirmation about leaving the show came after he posted on Instagram on May 8, 2024. This, along with some tweets from May 2023 and August 2022 hinting at his departure, got people talking about whether he was really leaving.

Shriner also had a stint on the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles for a few years. He recently confirmed that he is still filming scenes for the show, so fans can relax knowing that Scott Baldwin will still be in the mix.

Scott Baldwin's storylines on General Hospital

One of the big storylines for Scott is his battle to keep his jealousy in check when it comes to Luke, all because he really wanted Laura to choose him on her own. This whole drama really helped shape Scott's character and showed off his complicated side in the love triangle with Luke and Laura. Another major plot point for Scott is his marriage to Dominique and his ongoing relationship with Lucy.

So, after Dominique passed away, Lucy stepped in as a surrogate mom for Scott, and they had a baby girl named Serena. This whole situation really shows how Scott can make deep connections with people and handle love and loss. And let's not forget, Scott's job as a lawyer has been a big part of his storylines on General Hospital too.

In an interview with Soaps in Depth in 2019, Shriner mentioned how he's been playing the character for a long time.

“It’s mind-boggling that this guy is still in a suit, being Scotty Baldwin (...) and this car’s still got some mileage! I don’t know if everybody else will appreciate that I compared us all to a bunch of antique cars… but we’re still running, right?”

He's been in a few legal battles, like when he helped out Luke during Stefan Cassadine's murder trial. It shows off Scott's knack for handling tough legal situations.

To watch General Hospital, you could check out streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu, watch on ABC's official platforms, buy episodes online, or just flip on your local ABC channel on cable or satellite TV.

